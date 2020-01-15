A Look at Ravens' 2020 Strength of Schedule

Jan 15, 2020 at 11:08 AM
2020Opponents

After the Ravens' shocking divisional playoff exit, it feels therapeutic to look forward.

Baltimore will get a shot at some sort of revenge next year as the Tennessee Titans will come to M&T Bank Stadium at a date to be determined.

The Ravens will also host the Kansas City Chiefs, the other team in this year's AFC championship game. The Chiefs are the only team that has beaten the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens twice.

In 2019, the Ravens faced teams that were a combined 110-97-1, which included six teams that made the playoffs.

In 2020, they're slated to face a schedule of opponents with a combined 2019 record of 96-112, with five that made the 2019 playoffs.

So, on paper, the schedule gets "easier." That may or may not mean a lot.

For example, the 2018 San Francisco 49ers were 4-12, so they didn't look like that tough of a foe entering this season. However, they went 13-3 and will compete for the NFC championship.

Here's the full list of the Ravens' 2020 opponents:

HOME: Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

AWAY: Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

The dates and times for next season's games won't be determined and released until April.

