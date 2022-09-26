Around the AFC North: Bengals Get First Win Ahead of Thursday Night Date With Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals: Getting First Win Was Huge After 0-2 Start
After an 0-2 start, the Bengals' psyche needed a lift and Sunday's 27-12 victory over the Jets provided one.
The Bengals have struggled to protect quarterback Joe Burrow, who has been sacked 15 times, tied with Carson Wentz of Washington for most in the league. However, Burrow threw for three touchdowns and was sacked just twice against the Jets, and the Bengals celebrated after a game for the first time this season.
"We just needed to get the first win," Bengals Head Coach Zach Taylor said via the team's website. "I didn't really care what it looked like. I didn't care if it was 3-0 or if it was 49-3. We just needed to rip that band aid off and get that first win. We've been a confident team all along. I really felt this team's confidence over the course of the last week and last night. That's the only validation I need is to see the look in their eyes."
Cincinnati (1-2) faces a quick turnaround, hosting the undefeated Dolphins (3-0) on Thursday Night Football this week. Taylor hopes the home crowd turns up the volume and helps the Bengals get to .500.
"We just needed to get into the win column and start to create that positive momentum, not only with our team but with the fans," Taylor said. "We want them to have something to be excited (about) coming off a win going into Thursday night at home. We saw what the Jacksonville game was like last year. It was one of the best scenes I've ever been around. We expect the same thing with a red hot Miami team, 3-0. They've beat some really good football teams, so it's going to be a tough test for us."
Cleveland Browns: No. 1-Ranked Run Game Takes Pressure Off Quarterback Jacoby Brissett
The Browns (2-1) have an offensive formula that's working.
Cleveland has the NFL's No. 1-ranked rushing attack through three weeks, averaging 190.7 yards per game. Nick Chubb leads the league in rushing (341 yards), taking pressure off backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who's playing well as Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension.
Chubb has been among the league's top running backs for several years, but might be haiving his best start. Cleveland's opponents have been unable to contain the one-two combination of Chubb and Kareem Hunt (151 yards, 4.2 yards per carry).
"If you can't slow down Chubb, you can't beat this group," Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said via Kevin Patra of NFL.com following last week's loss to Cleveland. "Nick Chubb controlled the game. He was running through arm tackles and things of that nature, getting yards after contact."
Brissett also deserves credit for being more than just a game manager during Watson's absence. Over the past two games, Brissett has completed 74.1 percent of his passes with a quarterback rating of 106.2. He's making plays and avoiding mistakes, and the Browns have a chance to win their third game this month when they visit the Falcons in Week 4.
"He's done great for us. He's just a charismatic, natural leader. He has a standard that he wants to play to and that he wants to hold guys to. It's cool to see," All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio said via Mary Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. "He's been around some of the great quarterbacks in the game, and I think he just carries himself that way."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Porous Run Defense Is Among Main Issues
The spotty play of Pittsburgh's offense led by quarterback Mitch Trubisky has received plenty of attention. However, the Steelers' run defense is ranked 28th in the NFL, yielding 142.7 points per game. It's a continuing issue from last season when Pittsburgh's run defense was the NFL's worst.
"It's something we've got to work on, something we've got to get better at," safety Terrell Edmunds said via Joe Rutter of triblive.com. "We've been singing the same song, so we have to figure out what we've got to do to get better at it."
The absence of Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt (pectoral injury) isn't helping, but the timetable for his return is unknown and the Steelers (1-2) know they can't wait on Watt to save them as they prepare to host the Jets (1-2) on Sunday. Free-agent addition Myles Jack has the third-most tackles (35) in the league, but it hasn't been enough.
"I mean, T.J. is irreplaceable," Spillane said. "Defensive Player of the Year, captain of our team. It hurts not having him out there, but we don't necessarily focus on that. We focus on the guys that are out there. We just need to continue to come together and make plays."