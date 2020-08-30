Baltimore Ravens 2020 Fantasy Guide

Dominick Petrillo is a 20-year veteran of fantasy football. He has been writing about fantasy football for four and currently owns and is the Lead Fantasy Analyst for FantasyHotRead.com. He also writes for Rotoballer.com and Expandtheboxscore.com. Since becoming completely blind in 2012, Dominick focuses his sports passion to the game of football. You can follow him on Twitter @EnvisionFF.

Gone are the days when Ravens' fans targets in fantasy football were the Baltimore defense and kicker.

Lamar Jackson was the bell of the ball last season – the steal who won a lot of fantasy championships. The rest of the team did not disappoint either. Whether it was Mark Ingram II in the run game or tight end Mark Andrews or wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown in the pass game, the entire team was outstanding for you.

Entering 2020, the Ravens have even more players for fantasy owners to target and reason to believe last year's hits can replicate their success.

So how do you make sure to get your favorite players on your team? Let us take a look at where Ravens are being taken in fantasy drafts, and what you should expect from them.

Note: For our purposes, I used the average draft position (ADP) of players in single QB, full-point PPR, 12-team leagues from FantasyPros.com.

Lamar Jackson

ADP: 2nd round, pick 10

QB #2

Jackson averaged 28.1 p/g last season during his MVP campaign. After being taken in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts, Jackson scored the second-most fantasy points (329.0) of any player last year, only trailing Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. With an NFL record 1,206 rush yards and league high 36 passing touchdowns, Jackson finished a full 70 points higher than second-best QB Dak Prescott while only playing in 15 games.

Even if his running dips a bit, he could more than make up for it in passing yards. With Brown fully healthy and Andrews set to be on the field more consistently, Jackson's surrounding cast looks even better in 2020. If this is truly the case, he is worth the price it will take to get him. You are not only getting a QB1, you will also be getting top-10 RB production as well.

Mark Andrews

ADP: 2nd round, pick 10

TE #3

The Ravens saw 40.2% of their targets go to the TE position in 2019. With Hayden Hurst now in Atlanta, more of those will go to Andrews. Despite only playing on 46 snaps per game last season, it was clear Andrews was the favorite target of Lamar Jackson. This led to 852 yards and 10 touchdowns. Nick Boyle is still there to be a backup, but this is the Mark Andrews show at tight end.

The Ravens only threw the ball 440 times last season. This number is expected to raise a bit in the coming season. Even if it only raises by 40 or 50, this could mean and additional 15 to 20 targets for Andrews. Not only will Andrews' targets increase, so will his snap share and red-zone targets. There is a clear path for Andrews to finish 2020 as the TE1 for fantasy. A late second-round pick is nerve racking, but it just may be worth the investment.

Mark Ingram II

ADP: 6th round, pick 4

RB #28

Despite only having 15 or more carries in two games, Ingram finished as the RB8 in 2019 for fantasy thanks in part to his touchdown and all-around production. Although future Hall of Famer Marshal Yanda is gone, the offensive line is still at the top of the league's pecking order. With other, younger backs in the mix, RB8 is not likely to repeat. This said, Ingram is still the lead back on a prolific run-first offense. There are young backs behind him scratching for reps, but as Head Coach John Harbaugh said, they are all battling for the backup reps.

While others get worse with age, Ingram seems to be getting better. Entering his age 31 season, he is coming off a season of 1,018 rush yards and 15 total TD. Add to this his pass catching ability, which saw him gain 247 yards, and he is still a great value at his current draft price with the upside to finish much higher. Let us not forget, it was only two seasons ago when he also finished as a top-eight RB despite being in a shared backfield with Alvin Kamara in New Orleans.

*Marquise "Hollywood" Brown *ADP: 7th round, pick 7

WR #29

After coming off a pre-season foot surgery in 2019, he came out of the gates with a monster first two weeks. In those games, he amassed 253 yards and two touchdowns. After those two games, he started to be more hampered by his foot. This caused him to miss two games and gain more than 50 yards in a game only once the rest of the season. This offseason, he re-dedicated himself to getting healthy. He bulked up to 190 pounds using an incredible "diet" of protein shakes, almond milk, hard boiled eggs and peanut butter. Yum. This will allow him to remain the number one receiver for Jackson as he improves in his own right.

At 5'9 and 190 pounds, Brown is not the prototype WR1. But Baltimore is not a typical offense. In a run-first offense like Baltimore, the field-stretching ability of Brown is the perfect complement. Do not expect Hollywood to get you 90 receptions or 1,500 yards. He is more likely to get 70 receptions for 1,000. This though is why he is going in the seventh or eighth round instead of as a top-10 pick at the WR position. And this is what makes him the best value in drafts for any Ravens skill player.

J.K. Dobbins

ADP: 8th round, pick 2

RB #32

Baltimore loves to run the ball. The Ravens also like to spread the love between multiple backs. This is the reason Ingram only had more than 15 carries twice last season. It is also a reason to look at Dobbins in the middle rounds of your fantasy drafts in 2020. Whether or not he takes over from Ingram this season, Dobbins should garner eight to 10 carries a game, plus some targets in the passing game, in the offense for the Ravens. Although scoring may be tough as much of the goal-line carries may be kept by Jackson or Ingram, there is still a chance Dobbins could gain value throughout the season.

If there is one thing we know about Ohio State's running backs it is their ability to pass block. This means, unlike most rookies, Dobbins will have a leg up in ability to stay on the field in crucial situations. RB #32 might be a little too high at the start of the season. Come the end of the season, this could be exactly where he finishes.

Ravens D/ST

ADP: 11th round, pick 10

D/ST #3

The addition of Calais Campbell from Jacksonville and Derek Wolfe from Denver will provide better run- and pass-stopping ability. This is in front of a top secondary, one which only allowed 207 pass y/g in 2019. The Ravens finished 21st in the NFL in sacks last year, but the improved front seven could lead to more quarterbacks on the turf and more turnovers.

If incoming rookie Patrick Queen can have an immediate impact at the linebacker position, the Baltimore defense we all know and love could be back as a fantasy leader again in 2020. With all three levels being great, it will be difficult for anyone in the division to score on them. This makes them one of the top defenses to draft and should be one of the first D/ST you consider when filling out your final draft slot this coming season.

Justin Tucker

ADP: 12th round, pick 4

K#1

Justin Tucker is the best kicker in the NFL. He is also on one of the best offenses in the NFL. This makes him a clear draft. He has never finished outside the top 12 in his entire career.

The biggest knock on Tucker? The Ravens. Their offense has gotten so good that it has limited the chances of him to score as many points. He attempted a career-low 29 field-goal attempts last season (he made 28), though he had a career-high 57 extra points. If this is the biggest issue you have, you are golden – much like Tucker's leg.

Justice Hill

ADP: 19th round, pick 1

RB #65

He was the draft darling of 2019 when he was taken out of Oklahoma State. Being the backup to Ingram and with Gus Edwards heading into free agency, the picture was set for Hill to take over. Ingram proved age is just a number and the Ravens re-signed Edwards, along with drafting Dobbins in the second round, meaning Hill looks to be limited in both upside and production entering this season.

It would likely take multiple injuries for Hill to have a leading role. Otherwise, do not expect Hill to have many weeks of more than a few touches of the football. Being rostered in only 3% of Yahoo! leagues and 1% of ESPN leagues, he can be easily picked up off waivers if an injury does occur in Baltimore.

Gus Edwards

ADP: 20th round, pick 11

RB #76

After a few good games to finish the 2018 season, prospects were high for Edwards. After the signing of Ingram, he was a backup yet again. With a career 5.3 yards per carry average and only one lost fumble, Edwards has the skill to be a good player in the NFL. After the drafting of Dobbins though, he does not have much opportunity.

Much like Hill, it will take multiple injuries for Edwards to have any true value for a fantasy roster this season. This, along with the fact he is also only being drafted in 3% of Yahoo and 2% of ESPN leagues, makes him not worthy of drafting except in the deepest of leagues.

Miles Boykin

ADP: 24th round, pick 11

WR #118

Boykin posted only 198 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. Although playing in all 16 games, he only saw a total of 425 offensive snaps for the Ravens. As he enters his second season in the league, this number will be looking to go up significantly.