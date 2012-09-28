Baltimore Ravens And Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association Kick Off 2012 PLAY 6O Challenge Assemblies

The Baltimore Ravens and Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association will kick off their promotion of the in-school Play 60 Challenge Tuesday (10/2) as part of the national NFL Play 60 campaign that is designed to encourage kids to be active for at least 60 minutes a day in order to help reverse the trend of childhood obesity.

By implementing the 2012 Play 60 Challenge, the Ravens are challenging local students to be physically active for at least 60 minutes every day through an incentive-based system. In-classroom tracking materials and individual student guides will be distributed for students to record their physical activity during the four-week program. By reaching specified benchmarks, students will be awarded prizes such as water bottles, foam footballs, basketball hoops and yoga mats. One lucky student from a selected school will also be invited to the Ravens -Steelers game (12/2) and take part in a pre-game ceremony. In addition, top performers from participating schools will attend a prize luncheon in the spring of 2013. On Tuesday (10/2), the Ravens will host the Play 60 Challenge kick-off assembly at Dundalk Elementary School (Baltimore, Md).

For the third-consecutive year, the Ravens will also partner with the Carroll County school district to execute the Play 60 Challenge through the school system's existing Project ACES (Active Children Excel in School) program. On Tuesday (10/2), Ravens players will host an event with students at Linton Springs Elementary School (Sykesville, Md.) to kick off the Play 60 Challenge/Project ACES. Project ACES, a program whose mission and goals align directly with the NFL Play 60 campaign, has been promoted by Carroll County Public Schools and The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County since its inception in 1996. By combining forces, the Play 60 Challenge/Project ACES program will reach 26 elementary schools throughout Carroll County, totaling over 14,000 students.

Ravens FB Vonta Leach and WR Torrey Smith will join Ravens cheerleaders and official mascot Poe in launching this year's program. The group will speak about the importance of physical activity in their everyday lives.

Play 60 Challenge/Project Aces Kickoff

WR Torrey Smith

Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2012

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Linton Springs Elementary School

375 Ronsdale Road

Sykesville, MD 21784