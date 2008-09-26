MEDIA ADVISORY

Baltimore Ravens Host "The Express" Screening For Area Youth Tuesday (9/30)

The Ravens will host an advanced screening of "The Express" for area youth this Tuesday, Sept. 30 at the Hunt Valley Regal Cinemas. "The Express" follows the inspirational true story of Syracuse University football hero Ernie Davis and how he became the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy.

The two-time 1st-team All American was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 1961 and immediately traded to the Art Modell – owned Cleveland Browns. Sadly, before ever playing a down in the NFL, Davis was diagnosed with leukemia in 1962 and died in 1963.

Ravens QB Troy Smith, the 2006 Heisman Trophy winner, will be on hand to speak to the youth before the movie begins at 5 p.m. He will be joined by teammates LB Jameel McClainand T Adam Terry, both Syracuse alumni.

The invited youth will be from area Baltimore County Police Athletic League Centers and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

WHO: Troy Smith, Jameel McClain, Adam Terry

WHAT: "The Express" Advanced Screening

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2008

Youth Arrive at 4:30 p.m.

Movie Begins at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Hunt Valley Regal Cinemas

11511 McCormick Road