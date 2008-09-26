Baltimore Ravens Host "The Express" Screening For Area Youth Tuesday (9/30)

Sep 26, 2008 at 03:14 PM

MEDIA ADVISORY

Baltimore Ravens Host "The Express" Screening For Area Youth Tuesday (9/30)

The Ravens will host an advanced screening of "The Express" for area youth this Tuesday, Sept. 30 at the Hunt Valley Regal Cinemas. "The Express" follows the inspirational true story of Syracuse University football hero Ernie Davis and how he became the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy.

The two-time 1st-team All American was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 1961 and immediately traded to the Art Modell – owned Cleveland Browns. Sadly, before ever playing a down in the NFL, Davis was diagnosed with leukemia in 1962 and died in 1963.

Ravens QB Troy Smith, the 2006 Heisman Trophy winner, will be on hand to speak to the youth before the movie begins at 5 p.m. He will be joined by teammates LB Jameel McClainand T Adam Terry, both Syracuse alumni.

The invited youth will be from area Baltimore County Police Athletic League Centers and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

WHO: Troy Smith, Jameel McClain, Adam Terry

WHAT: "The Express" Advanced Screening

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2008

Youth Arrive at 4:30 p.m.

Movie Begins at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Hunt Valley Regal Cinemas

11511 McCormick Road

Hunt Valley, MD

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Media Advisory: Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

news

Media Advisory: Ravens Tuesday (7/27) Media Availability 

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 21st Annual Honor Rows Program

news

Media Advisory: 2021 Ravens Training Camp Media Policies

news

Media Advisory: Ravens 7-on-7 High School Football Tournament

news

Press Release: All Passes To Ravens Stadium Practice Claimed

37,000 Free Passes Claimed by Ravens Fans in Under 24 Hours
news

Press Release: JULY 18 M&T BANK STADIUM JOB FAIR

news

Press Release: Fans Can Claim Free Passes Via Online Registration Beginning Tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Camp to Feature 12 Open Practices in Owings Mills & One at M&T Bank Stadium
news

Garth Brooks Announces October 2 Show at M&T Bank Stadium

Garth Brooks is performing in Baltimore for the first time in six years. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23.
news

Ravens Will Open 12 Training Camp Practices to Fans

The Ravens will host 12 free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center, with the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day.
news

Press Release: Ravens to Outfit Local Youth Football Programs

news

Ravens Announce Five Personnel Promotions

Nick Matteo, Andrew Raphael, Joey Cleary, Corey Frazier and Chas Stallard have received promotions from General Manager Eric DeCosta.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising