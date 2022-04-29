Bio: Tyler Linderbaum - Unlisted

Apr 28, 2022 at 11:14 PM

Hawk Items

One of 10 juniors named to 2021 Player Council . . . one of seven sophomores named to 2020 Leadership Group . . . redshirted in 2018 after seeing action in just two games . . . one of 12 true freshmen to see action in 2018 . . . moved from defensive line to offensive line following 2018 regular season . . . earned Dean's List recognition spring, 2020.

2021 Honors

Roy Carver Most Valuable Player, offense . . . Permanent Team Captain, offense . . . Hayden Fry Award, offense . . . Iron Hawk Award . . . Academic All-Big Ten . . . recipient of 2021 Rimington Trophy, awarded to the best center in college football . . . unanimous consensus All-American, becoming 12th player in program history to earn that distinction and 28th player to be named consensus . . . first-team All-America by Walter Camp, FWAA, Associated Press, Sporting News, AFCA, and Phil Steele . . . Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year . . . first team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media, Associated Press, and Phil Steele . . . one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy . . . one of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award

2021 Season

Started at center in 34-6 win over #17 Indiana . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 27-17 win at #9 Iowa State . . . started at center in 30-7 win over Kent State as offense rushed for 206 yards and gained 418 yards total offense . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 24-14 win over Colorado State . . . started at center in 51-14 win at Maryland as offense gained 428 yards total offense . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 23-20 win over #4 Penn State . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 24-7 loss to Purdue . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 27-7 loss at Wisconsin . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 17-12 win at Northwestern as offense gained 185 net rushing yards . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 27-22 win over Minnesota . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 33-23 win over Illinois . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 28-21 win at Nebraska as offense gained 186 net rushing yards . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 42-3 loss to #2 Michigan . . . started at center in 20-17 Citrus Bowl loss to #22 Kentucky as offense rushed for 173 yards and gained 384 yards total offense.

2020 Honors

One of three finalists for Rimington Trophy . . . first-team All-America by Pro Football Focus and The Athletic . . . second-team All-America by Associated Press, FWAA, Walter Camp and Phil Steele . . . first-team All-Big Ten by league media . . . first-team All-Big Ten by Associated Press and Phil Steele . . . second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches . . . Academic All-Big Ten.

2020 Season

Started all eight games at center . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 24-20 loss at Purdue as offense gained 460 yards total offense . . . also recorded one solo tackle . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 21-20 loss to Northwestern . . . started at center in 49-7 win over Michigan State as offense rushed for 226 yards and gained 405 yards total offense . . . started at center in 35-7 win at Minnesota as offense rushed for 235 yards . . . also recorded one solo tackle . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 41-21 win at Penn State as offense gained 175 net rushing yards . . . also recorded one solo tackle . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 26-20 win over Nebraska . . . started at center in 35-21 win at Illinois as offense gained 424 yards total offense . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 28-7 win over #25 Wisconsin.

2019 Honors

Honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches and media.

2019 Season

Started at center in all 13 games . . . started at center in 38-14 win over Miami as offense gained 213 net rushing yards and 465 yards total offense . . . started at center in 30-0 win over Rutgers as offense gained 438 yards total offense . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 18-17 win at Iowa State . . . started at center in 48-3 win over Middle Tennessee as offense gained 644 yards total offense . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 10-3 loss at #18 Michigan . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 17-12 loss to #9 Penn State . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 26-20 win over Purdue . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 20-0 win at Northwestern . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 24-22 loss at #16 Wisconsin . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 23-19 win over #7 Minnesota . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 19-10 win over Illinois as offense gained 387 yards total offense . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 27-24 win at Nebraska . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 49-24 Holiday Bowl win over #22 USC.

2018 Season

Redshirted . . . saw action vs. Northern Illinois and Illinois, but had no statistics.

High School Honors

Named U.S. Army All-American as a senior . . . named Iowa High School Male Athlete of the Year as a senior by Des Moines Register . . . named to All-Iowa Elite football team as a senior . . . district defensive MVP as a junior and senior . . . earned first-team all-state and all-district honors as offensive lineman as a junior and senior . . . firstteam all-district as a sophomore.

High School Career

Three-year letterman as offensive and defensive lineman . . . team won district title as a junior and senior, while posting three-year record of 26-8 . . . recorded 37 tackles as a senior, with three tackles for loss and two sacks . . . recorded 44 tackles as a junior, with 28 solos, and seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and a fumble recovery . . . as a sophomore recorded 27.5 tackles, with six tackles for loss and four sacks . . . team captain as a senior . . . also earned four letters in baseball and three in wrestling and track . . . posted 53-10 wrestling mark as a junior, placing fifth in state tournament at heavyweight . . . placed third in state wrestling tournament as a senior . . . qualified for Drake Relays in the shot put with a personal best of 54 feet as a junior . . . placed second in shot put and third in discus at state track meet as a senior . . . also played baseball, ranking among team leaders in runs and hits as a junior and senior.

Personal

Born 4/7/2000 . . . enterprise leadership major . . . parents are Lisa and Todd Linderbaum . . . high school coach was Kevin Miller.

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know About Tyler Linderbaum

The top center in the draft worked out with Ravens legend Marshal Yanda and wants to prove he's big enough to anchor any offensive line.

news

Ravens Trade Wide Receiver Marquise Brown to Cardinals

The Ravens dealt wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for pick No. 23 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Full List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Keep up with who the Baltimore Ravens selected in the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas.

news

Five Things to Know About Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton is a versatile, playmaking safety who had eight interceptions during his career at Notre Dame.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising