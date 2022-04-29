Bio: Tyler Linderbaum - Unlisted

Started at center in 34-6 win over #17 Indiana . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 27-17 win at #9 Iowa State . . . started at center in 30-7 win over Kent State as offense rushed for 206 yards and gained 418 yards total offense . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 24-14 win over Colorado State . . . started at center in 51-14 win at Maryland as offense gained 428 yards total offense . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 23-20 win over #4 Penn State . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 24-7 loss to Purdue . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 27-7 loss at Wisconsin . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 17-12 win at Northwestern as offense gained 185 net rushing yards . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 27-22 win over Minnesota . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 33-23 win over Illinois . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 28-21 win at Nebraska as offense gained 186 net rushing yards . . . started at center and played every offensive down in 42-3 loss to #2 Michigan . . . started at center in 20-17 Citrus Bowl loss to #22 Kentucky as offense rushed for 173 yards and gained 384 yards total offense.