By The Numbers Mock Up

Yards per play by the Chiefs offense versus yards per play allowed by the Ravens on defense, both ranking atop the league. In the past three weeks, Baltimore's defense has allowed just 4.10 yards per play
Ravens' average time of possession per game, which is third-best in the NFL. Baltimore's 37:20 time of possession the past three weeks is tops in the league
Number of rushing yards Baltimore has had in three straight games, becoming the first NFL team to do so since 2010 (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Quarterback Lamar Jackson's rushing yards in his first three starts, which is the most of any rookie quarterback in his first three starts in the Super Bowl era
Yards per game that the Chiefs have allowed this season, ranking as second-most in the league
Receiving yards by Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, respectively. The Chiefs are the only team in the NFL with two pass-catchers in the top 10.