By The Numbers Mock Up

Sep 07, 2021 at 05:40 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

703-462

Yards per play by the Chiefs offense versus yards per play allowed by the Ravens on defense, both ranking atop the league. In the past three weeks, Baltimore's defense has allowed just 4.10 yards per play

3153

Ravens' average time of possession per game, which is third-best in the NFL. Baltimore's 37:20 time of possession the past three weeks is tops in the league

200

Number of rushing yards Baltimore has had in three straight games, becoming the first NFL team to do so since 2010 (Jacksonville Jaguars)

265

Quarterback Lamar Jackson's rushing yards in his first three starts, which is the most of any rookie quarterback in his first three starts in the Super Bowl era

417

Yards per game that the Chiefs have allowed this season, ranking as second-most in the league

1119-1082

Receiving yards by Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, respectively. The Chiefs are the only team in the NFL with two pass-catchers in the top 10.

Excited about the weapons Baltimore has added, Mark Andrews enters this season with a great attitude, a new contract and the potential to have his best season. 
The former Ravens defensive tackle is recuperating in the Baltimore area after getting surgery on Aug. 27.
