Calais Campbell Leaves Game With Calf Injury

A challenging week for the Ravens' defense continued when Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell was injured on the first series of the game. Campbell (calf) walked gingerly off the field and is questionable to return.
He entered the game leading Baltimore with four sacks to go with 23 tackles and six passes defended. Campbell has been one of the NFL's most durable linemen during his 13-year career, having not missed a game since 2014. He did not head to the locker room immediately after his injury, but he was being tended to by medical personnel on the Ravens sideline.
The Ravens entered the game already shorthanded defensively without Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) and starting inside linebacker L.J. Fort (finger).
Campbell has made an impact not only as a pass rusher but as a run defender, quickly becoming a team leader since being traded to Baltimore from the Jacksonville Jaguars during the offseason. Baltimore will depend on their deep defensive line rotation of Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis and Justin Madubuike to fill the void in Campbell's absence.