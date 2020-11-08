Calais Campbell Leaves Game With Calf Injury

A challenging week for the Ravens' defense continued when Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell was injured on the first series of the game. Campbell (calf) walked gingerly off the field and is questionable to return.

He entered the game leading Baltimore with four sacks to go with 23 tackles and six passes defended. Campbell has been one of the NFL's most durable linemen during his 13-year career, having not missed a game since 2014. He did not head to the locker room immediately after his injury, but he was being tended to by medical personnel on the Ravens sideline.

The Ravens entered the game already shorthanded defensively without Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) and starting inside linebacker L.J. Fort (finger).