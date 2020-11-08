Calais Campbell Leaves Game With Calf Injury

Nov 08, 2020 at 02:21 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110820-NEWS-Calais-Campbell

A challenging week for the Ravens' defense continued when Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell was injured on the first series of the game. Campbell (calf) walked gingerly off the field and is questionable to return.

He entered the game leading Baltimore with four sacks to go with 23 tackles and six passes defended. Campbell has been one of the NFL's most durable linemen during his 13-year career, having not missed a game since 2014. He did not head to the locker room immediately after his injury, but he was being tended to by medical personnel on the Ravens sideline.

The Ravens entered the game already shorthanded defensively without Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (COVID-19) and starting inside linebacker L.J. Fort (finger).

Campbell has made an impact not only as a pass rusher but as a run defender, quickly becoming a team leader since being traded to Baltimore from the Jacksonville Jaguars during the offseason. Baltimore will depend on their deep defensive line rotation of Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis and Justin Madubuike to fill the void in Campbell's absence.

Related Content

news

Mark Ingram Inactive, Dez Bryant Active vs. Colts

Cornerback Jimmy Smith (back) and wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh) are both active for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. 
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Colts

Here's how to tune into Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Ravens Bring Up Terrell Bonds, Kristian Welch to 53-Man Roster

Baltimore placed wide receiver Chris Moore on injured reserve with a thigh injury.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts 

The Ravens (5-2) travel to face the Indianapolis Colts (5-2) in a matchup between two AFC playoff contenders.
news

Six Players Activated From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens' defense will be much closer to full strength for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

L.J. Fort Ruled Out for Colts Game With Finger Injury

The starting inside linebacker was activated from the COVID-19 list Saturday.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

It's long past time to move on from Baltimore vs. Colts. The Ravens' pass rush needs to step up this week. Bringing back Jimmy Smith is one of the Ravens' smartest moves of 2020.
news

SociaLight: Chris Moore Built a Computer From Scratch 

Wide receiver/special teams ace Chris Moore is a man of many talents.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Colts

Mark Ingram II is doubtful after not practicing all week, while Jimmy Smith is questionable.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Optimistic About Getting Six Players Back

Ravens won't 'force feed' Dez Bryant into the lineup. John Harbaugh is impressed with Lamar Jackson's mental toughness in adversity. Tyre Phillips is expected to have a short stay on injured reserve.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Colts

See who pundits are predicting to win Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertising