Cameron Honored in His Hometown

Feb 27, 2010 at 10:26 AM
e4a2fc81df1b414f8e54e11131df6129.jpg


Everything that Ravens Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron has accomplished during his life, he traces back to Terre Haute, Ind.

Now Cameron will be remembered forever in turn.

On Friday, Cameron had his high school basketball jersey – No. 10 – retired during halftime of a basketball game at his Terre Haute South Vigo High School. February 26 is officially "Cam Cameron Day" in Terre Haute and the street in front of the school has been named Cam Cameron Way.

Cameron's parents drove from North Carolina and his wife and four kids flew to Indiana for the presentation.

"I was speechless when [the school] called," said Cameron, who added that he expected the ceremony to be pretty emotional. "To this day, it's important to me to represent Terre Haute and the state of Indiana."

Cameron's coaching career started when he was a sophomore quarterback calling all the plays for his high school varsity team. He turned into an All-American high school football player, a college quarterback and, as we all know, a successful NFL coach.

But Cameron was one heck of a basketball player too. He was the point guard for his high school basketball team, which went to the Indiana state finals three straight years. He was named to Indiana's All-Star team and awarded the state's 1979 Trester Award for excellence in mental attitude, leadership and basketball ability as a senior.

"I basically had a chance to live out the movie Hoosiers," Cameron said. "It was a big time at Terre Haute. Between us and Indiana State, the whole town was buzzing."

Indiana State then featured a player by the name of Larry Bird. You may have heard of him. As the son of the football team's head coach, Cameron learned basketball when he started playing against Bird and the rest of the Indiana State basketball team in eighth grade.

He soon developed two idols: Roger Staubach and George Karl (former North Carolina point guard and current Denver Nuggets head coach).

"That was my dream as a kid," Cameron said, "to be one of them."

Cameron never had to choose between playing football and basketball. At Indiana University, he played basketball under legendary coach Bob Knight and football for current ESPN analyst Lee Corso.

Cameron's playing days ended when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the next to last game of his college football career. That's when he took up coaching football, starting as an assistant at the University of Michigan.

"It all turned out great," Cameron said. "My friends, my coaches, my teachers [in Terre Haute], and obviously my parents, I have all of those people to thank for anything that's transpired since."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five Factors That Will Influence Ravens' First Pick

Quarterbacks and wide receivers are the two positions to watch. How far could a couple top defenders with question marks slide? Does Kyle Hamilton fall into the Ravens' lap?

news

Mock Draft Roundup: Draft Day Final Round 1 Picks

The final mock drafts are in, and Jordan Davis and Trevor Penning are the favorites to be Baltimore's choice at No. 14.

news

List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Ravens have 10 draft picks, including nine in the first four rounds. Here is the full list and top needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Late for Work 4/28: Kyle Brandt Says Jordan Davis Has Highest Ceiling in the Draft

ESPN Draft Predictor says one top edge prospect has a 100 percent chance of being available at No. 14. Pundits envision the Ravens making multiple draft trades. Some pundits are predicting an early run on wide receivers or quarterbacks, which would benefit the Ravens.

news

Mailbag: Biggest Potential Ravens Shocker on Draft Weekend

Would the Ravens take safety Kyle Hamilton if he were to fall to them? What kind of trade package could the Ravens get for moving back? How many times could the Ravens move up?

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Visits His First Grade Teacher, Gives Kids Gifts

Lamar Jackson went back to Cypress Elementary School in Pompano Beach, Fla. And handed out copies of his children's book.

news

Late for Work 4/27: Ravens Reportedly Among Teams Most Interested in Trading Up

Jordan Davis is the Ravens' pick in several of the latest mock drafts. Melvin Gordon III is reportedly re-signing with the Broncos. Would the Ravens consider taking wide receiver Drake London in the first round?

news

Marlon Humphrey Launches New Show, 'Studio 44'

Ravens All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey will interview teammates and others on his new show which debuts with Eric DeCosta as his first guest.

news

Our Seven-Round Ravens Mock Draft

Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing make their final picks for the Ravens' 2022 draft class, without factoring in any trades.

news

What Mink Thinks: Sorting Out Final Draft Questions and Buzz

Here's a breakdown of the latest buzz and some random draft questions before Thursday's action begins.

news

Late for Work 4/26: Will Positive Ronnie Stanley Report Affect Ravens' Draft Strategy?

The Ravens are named the worst potential landing spot for Tyler Linderbaum. An ESPN pundit has the Ravens waiting until late in the third round to select an edge rusher. Trent McDuffie could be a 'perfect' fit for the Ravens' secondary.

news

Ravens 2022 Schedule to Be Released on May 12

Here are other important dates to know for the Ravens' 2022 schedule release.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising