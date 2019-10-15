Chuck Clark's Responsibility Keeps Growing With Green Dot, Baby Girl and More

Oct 15, 2019 at 03:32 PM
101419_Clark

Chuck Clark had a mountain of responsibility dropped on his shoulders this weekend, and it just keeps coming.

On Friday, Clark and his wife, Aysha, welcomed their first child – a baby girl named Charleé Reign Clark – into the world.

On Sunday, he took over the "green dot" defensive communication helmet, making him the player responsible for relaying Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's playcalls to the rest of the unit.

On Monday, his importance in the Ravens' secondary grew with the news that DeShon Elliott – the other part of the equation to replace Tony Jefferson – was headed to injured reserve.

Clark played every single defensive snap in a 23-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, a game in which the Ravens didn't give up a touchdown until in the final two minutes. Suddenly, he's a central figure in Baltimore's defense.

"Just blessed, man. Thankful," Clark said. "God gave me a great weekend."

Clark played 59 snaps lined up all around the defense, from deep safety to a blended linebacker position during passing downs. The Ravens used defensive backs instead of inside linebackers in certain packages. When they did that, Elliott came into the game (25 snaps).

Clark finished with three tackles. He was "always in the right spot, made the plays he had to make," head Coach John Harbaugh said. But Clark's biggest impact went beyond the stats.

Jefferson took over the mic duties from linebacker Patrick Onwuasor in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens had to make another decision last week on who would wear it after Jefferson went out, and Martindale said they tried out five players in practice.

Harbaugh said Clark got the nod because he was going to be on the field more than inside linebacker Josh Bynes and because Clark has always done a good job communicating.

"That went really well, especially for his first time doing it," Harbaugh said. "That was one of the best things we did."

With so many changes across the defense over the past two weeks – some by choice and some because of injuries – communication was even more important than usual. That burden is shared by everybody on the defense, but Clark is where it starts.

And after Sunday's game, multiple defensive players were complimentary of how the unit's communication was executed, which is harder when playing in the home crowd noise.

"Chuck did amazing today," fellow safety Earl Thomas said. "He kept his poise; he got the call out to us, and we echoed it across the defense so that everyone could get it. I think he did a great job today."

Clark handled the defensive play-calling duties while in college at Virginia Tech, and he had practiced it with the Ravens before. Linebacker Matthew Judon said he wasn't at all surprised that Clark played at a starter's level in his first game.

As the Ravens prepare to go to Seattle to face a dangerous offense led by MVP candidate Russell Wilson, Clark will have to take even more on his plate. But he seems ready for the job.

"He practices as a starter—since he came in, and it was no let up," Judon said. "When he got the mic, he rallied the troops, huddled us up, gave us the call and got to where he needed to be and made sure that the coverage was on point. That's exactly what he has to do, so he did his job at a high level."

View this post on Instagram

10•11•2019 Thank You AZC

A post shared by Chuck Clark (@36chuck) on

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/27: Predictions for Ravens' Toughest Roster Decisions

Why the offense slowed in 2020 and how it can bounce back in 2021. Chuck Clark is projected to be the Ravens' most improved player. The Ravens reportedly sign veteran pass rusher Chris Smith.
news

Five Storylines As Ravens Begin Training Camp

The wide receivers and the offensive line are among the position groups in the spotlight as the Ravens open training camp.
news

Training Camp Competition: Linebacker

A group of talented young linebackers will compete for defensive snaps and roles as they look to offset a couple major losses.
news

Around the AFC North: New Faces Are in Focus as Camps Begin

Pittsburgh is excited about adding veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram. Rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase is quickly wowing his teammates. The Browns will count on first-round cornerback Greg Newsome to strengthen their secondary.
news

SociaLight: John Harbaugh Throws Out Creative First Pitch

Head Coach John Harbaugh threw out the first pitch at Sunday's Orioles game, then met up with Cal Ripken Jr.
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 21st Annual Honor Rows Program

news

Late for Work 7/26: Ravens Linked to Chandler Jones After Trade Request

Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones may be available and the Ravens are a potential landing spot. Expectations rise for second-year defensive lineman Justin Madubuike. The passing offense firmly planted as the No. 1 storyline entering training camp.
news

Training Camp Competition: Safety

Baltimore's starting duo is back for another run together, but who are the top reserves?
news

Training Camp Competition: Cornerback

The Ravens have perhaps the deepest secondary in the league. Who has the inside shot at the last roster spots?
news

Training Camp Competition: Offensive Line

The wide open battle for the starting left guard position will be one of the highlights of training camp.
news

SociaLight: Ravens Male Cheerleaders Compete on 'Beat Shazam' With Jamie Foxx

Male cheerleaders Ray and Melvin showed off their moves on the TV game show.
news

Late for Work 7/23: Injury Update As Ravens Get Ready to Launch Training Camp 

Pro Football Focus puts Marlon Humphrey in Jalen Ramsey's class. New Michigan Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald likely would've succeeded Wink Martindale. Which rival AFC North player would be the best fit for the Ravens?
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising