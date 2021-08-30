Media Advisory: Ravens Practice/Media Availability

Aug 30, 2021 at 05:16 PM
Baltimore Ravens

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' practice and podium lineup for the next several days. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)

The Ravens will conduct a walk-through on Tuesday afternoon, and the session will not be open for media viewing. Starting Wednesday, the team begins its regular season practice viewing format, with approximately the first 30 minutes of practice open to media.

Tuesday, August 31:

12:10 p.m. - Don Martindale, Greg Roman and RB Gus Edwards speak to the media.

Wednesday, September 1:

11:30 a.m. - John Harbaugh and Ravens players speak to the media.

2:25 p.m - Practice Viewing

Thursday, September 2:

11:30 a.m. - John Harbaugh, Drew Wilkens and Ravens players speak to the media.

12:55 p.m. - Practice Viewing

