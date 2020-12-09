Dez Bryant Out vs. Cowboys Due to Illness

Dec 08, 2020 at 08:15 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Nick Wass/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant works out prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore.

Dez Bryant never got his long-awaited chance to face the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.

In another twist to an unpredictable 2020 season, Bryant did not play due to illness after arriving at M&T Bank Stadium. It was supposed to be Bryant's first chance to face the Cowboys, the team he was with for eight seasons while becoming the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown catches.

Bryant was not on the field with the rest of his teammates when the entire team engaged in pre-game warmups. A short time later, it was determined that Bryant would be unable to play due to illness.

Bryant had talked about looking forward to facing the Cowboys a few days earlier, but he will have to wait for that opportunity.

