Dez Bryant Out vs. Cowboys Due to Illness

Dez Bryant never got his long-awaited chance to face the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.

In another twist to an unpredictable 2020 season, Bryant did not play due to illness after arriving at M&T Bank Stadium. It was supposed to be Bryant's first chance to face the Cowboys, the team he was with for eight seasons while becoming the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown catches.

Bryant was not on the field with the rest of his teammates when the entire team engaged in pre-game warmups. A short time later, it was determined that Bryant would be unable to play due to illness.