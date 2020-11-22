Dez Bryant Records His First Catch Since 2017

Nov 22, 2020 at 03:22 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112220-NEWS-Dez-Bryant
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
WR Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant is now officially back.

The Ravens' veteran wide receiver hauled in his first pass since Dec. 31, 2017 when he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant took the quick pass, put a stiff arm on Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler and pushed his way forward for a 4-yard gain.

Bryant caught two more similar passes when Butler was playing way off in coverage a couple drives later. He took those catches for 5 and 2-yard gains.

Bryant was active for the second time this season after being called up from the practice squad. The previous time, against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, he only saw two snaps and no targets.

He's seen many more snaps this time around. Bryant had what could have been a first-down catch bounce off his hands on the Ravens' first drive, but it would have been negated by a penalty anyway.

In 2018, the Cowboys released Bryant after eight seasons and three Pro Bowls. He spent much of the 2018 season out of football before signing with the New Orleans Saints late in the season. However, he tore his Achilles tendon in his first practice back.

The Ravens signed Bryant to their practice squad on Oct. 27 and have let him take his time getting back up to NFL speed. Coaches and teammates have been happy with how he's practiced, and now it appears Bryant's offensive role is growing.

