Dez Bryant Records His First Catch Since 2017

Bryant caught two more similar passes when Butler was playing way off in coverage a couple drives later. He took those catches for 5 and 2-yard gains.

Bryant was active for the second time this season after being called up from the practice squad. The previous time, against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, he only saw two snaps and no targets.

He's seen many more snaps this time around. Bryant had what could have been a first-down catch bounce off his hands on the Ravens' first drive, but it would have been negated by a penalty anyway.

In 2018, the Cowboys released Bryant after eight seasons and three Pro Bowls. He spent much of the 2018 season out of football before signing with the New Orleans Saints late in the season. However, he tore his Achilles tendon in his first practice back.