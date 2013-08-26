Ed Dickson Looking Explosive Again

Aug 26, 2013 at 10:10 AM
26_DicksonExplosive_news.jpg



Ravens starting tight end Ed Dickson has returned to the practice field and looks to be on track to play Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

Dickson had been sidelined since Aug. 2 by a slight tear in his hamstring.

He got back on the practice field this weekend, and looks good so far, according to Offensive Coordinator Jim Caldwell.

"He's running well, he's catching the ball well, he looks just as explosive as he did a few weeks ago before he was injured," Caldwell said. "That's coming along well."

Dickson figures to be a major part of the Ravens offense this season with Dennis Pitta sidelined by a fractured hip. Baltimore showed a vote of confidence in Dickson's improvement by releasing veteran tight end Visanthe Shiancoe on Sunday.

Dickson said he's getting his legs back under him after nearly a month of not playing. He said there's an acclimation process of them getting sore, but that it's just something to work through.

"I'm trying to push myself right now so I can get through that fatigue period," Dickson said.

Dickson said he's not positive yet whether he'll get some playing time this week in the preseason finale in St. Louis, or whether he'll be ready for Denver.

"I'm going with what the coaches and trainers say," he said. "I feel like I'll be able to go, but you never know. You don't want to go backwards from here. I feel like I'm pretty much ready to go today, but I'm listening to them."

Overall, the Ravens tight end group now consists of Dickson, Dallas Clark, Billy Bajema, Alex Silvestro and rookie Matt Furstenburg. Baltimore traditionally keeps three tight ends on the 53-man roster, but versatile fullback Kyle Juszczyk could also factor into the equation. "Shiancoe's gone now, but obviously with the group that we have, we think we have a group that can handle things at the line of scrimmage but also get down the field and stretch it a little bit as well," Caldwell said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

