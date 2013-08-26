Ed Dickson Looking Explosive Again





Ravens starting tight end Ed Dickson has returned to the practice field and looks to be on track to play Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

Dickson had been sidelined since Aug. 2 by a slight tear in his hamstring.

He got back on the practice field this weekend, and looks good so far, according to Offensive Coordinator Jim Caldwell.

"He's running well, he's catching the ball well, he looks just as explosive as he did a few weeks ago before he was injured," Caldwell said. "That's coming along well."

Dickson figures to be a major part of the Ravens offense this season with Dennis Pitta sidelined by a fractured hip. Baltimore showed a vote of confidence in Dickson's improvement by releasing veteran tight end Visanthe Shiancoe on Sunday.

Dickson said he's getting his legs back under him after nearly a month of not playing. He said there's an acclimation process of them getting sore, but that it's just something to work through.

"I'm trying to push myself right now so I can get through that fatigue period," Dickson said.

Dickson said he's not positive yet whether he'll get some playing time this week in the preseason finale in St. Louis, or whether he'll be ready for Denver.

"I'm going with what the coaches and trainers say," he said. "I feel like I'll be able to go, but you never know. You don't want to go backwards from here. I feel like I'm pretty much ready to go today, but I'm listening to them."