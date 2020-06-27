Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

Although Calais Campbell played 78 percent of his team's defensive snaps last season, Derek Wolfe (50 percent) and Brandon Williams (54 percent) are more situational, so we can expect a rotation up front on defense. Translation: Snaps are readily available for rookie Justin Madubuike and/or other projected depth pieces.

Ray Lewis, Julius Erving, John Calipari and Baltimore mayoral candidate Brandon Scott were among the many luminaries who virtually addressed the Ravens this spring during a "Chasing Greatness" speaker series. (Great idea.) But I have to believe no one brought the house down quite like Rex and Rob Ryan.

I'm as amazed as anyone by center Matt Skura's speedy recovery from the catastrophic knee injury he suffered last November in Los Angeles. Centers usually get little attention, but if Skura really is ready to step right back into the starting lineup in 2020, he deserves a standing ovation.

Just thinking out loud here, but if Skura is the starting center, I'm guessing that likely locks in Bradley Bozeman at left guard, where he started every game last season. Why move him? In this scenario, suddenly, the only O-line question mark is replacing Marshal Yanda at right guard.

I've read/heard other folks try to identify the Ravens' strongest position group. OK, I'll bite. But is there any doubt? At cornerback, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters made first-team All-Pro in 2019, Tavon Young is an effective slot guy and Jimmy Smith leads a deep bench. No further discussion needed.

If the goal is to stir a debate, I suppose we could have one over which position group is the deepest, as there are four strong running backs with Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards Justice Hill and rookie J.K. Dobbins. I'd still go with cornerback as the deepest position, though.

After hearing Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton praise rookie James Proche's potential as a punt returner in a Zoom call, it's easy to envision a training camp battle between Proche and incumbent returner De'Anthony Thomas. Proche probably is higher up the wide receiver depth chart, which could make a difference.

Although Patrick Queen wasn't a full-time starter until his final season at LSU, the reason is he was stuck behind Devin White, a Butkus Award-winning ILB who was drafted No. 5 overall in 2019 and played well as a rookie with the Bucs. White has mentored Queen, a promising sign.