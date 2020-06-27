Saturday, Jun 27, 2020 12:00 PM

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

062720-Eisenberg
Phil Hoffmann/Chuck Burton/Baltimore Ravens Photos/AP Photos
Left: DT Brandon Williams; Right: DT Justin Madubuike

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

Although Calais Campbell played 78 percent of his team's defensive snaps last season, Derek Wolfe (50 percent) and Brandon Williams (54 percent) are more situational, so we can expect a rotation up front on defense. Translation: Snaps are readily available for rookie Justin Madubuike and/or other projected depth pieces.

Ray Lewis, Julius Erving, John Calipari and Baltimore mayoral candidate Brandon Scott were among the many luminaries who virtually addressed the Ravens this spring during a "Chasing Greatness" speaker series. (Great idea.) But I have to believe no one brought the house down quite like Rex and Rob Ryan.

I'm as amazed as anyone by center Matt Skura's speedy recovery from the catastrophic knee injury he suffered last November in Los Angeles. Centers usually get little attention, but if Skura really is ready to step right back into the starting lineup in 2020, he deserves a standing ovation.

Just thinking out loud here, but if Skura is the starting center, I'm guessing that likely locks in Bradley Bozeman at left guard, where he started every game last season. Why move him? In this scenario, suddenly, the only O-line question mark is replacing Marshal Yanda at right guard.

I've read/heard other folks try to identify the Ravens' strongest position group. OK, I'll bite. But is there any doubt? At cornerback, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters made first-team All-Pro in 2019, Tavon Young is an effective slot guy and Jimmy Smith leads a deep bench. No further discussion needed.

If the goal is to stir a debate, I suppose we could have one over which position group is the deepest, as there are four strong running backs with Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards Justice Hill and rookie J.K. Dobbins. I'd still go with cornerback as the deepest position, though.

After hearing Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton praise rookie James Proche's potential as a punt returner in a Zoom call, it's easy to envision a training camp battle between Proche and incumbent returner De'Anthony Thomas. Proche probably is higher up the wide receiver depth chart, which could make a difference.

Although Patrick Queen wasn't a full-time starter until his final season at LSU, the reason is he was stuck behind Devin White, a Butkus Award-winning ILB who was drafted No. 5 overall in 2019 and played well as a rookie with the Bucs. White has mentored Queen, a promising sign.

No doubt, the news cycle is a heavy place these days. If you want to lighten things up for a bit, I highly recommend checking out the NFL Network's Lamar Jackson MVP-season-in-review marathon starting Sunday (6/26) at 1 p.m. Spoiler alert: Things go exceedingly well.

Related Content

WR Marquise Brown
news

SociaLight: Reviewing All the Impressive Offseason Workouts

'Hollywood' Brown lit up social media so far this offseason, but many Ravens have had impressive workout videos.
WR Willie Snead; WR Devin Duvernay; WR Miles Boykin
news

Ravens Are Going to 'Ask a Lot' of Miles Boykin This Year

Second-year wide receiver Miles Boykin will be a big part of a multiple offense that will feature a lot of different weapons.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 6/26: Analysts (Again) Debate Whether Lamar Jackson Takes Too Many Hits

Miles Boykin says Jackson's spectacular play in games is 'toned down' from what he does in practice. The Ravens are among the best in the league at retaining and developing homegrown talent. Tyler Huntley is the fourth-highest-graded rookie quarterback.
DE Derek Wolfe; DE Calais Campbell
news

Wink Martindale on How Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe Will Impact Defense

The Ravens blitzed more than any other team in the league last year. Will that remain the case in 2020 if Baltimore gets better pressure up front?
WR Marquise Brown Graphic
news

Hollywood Brown Steers Ravens to 'Madden 20' Super Bowl Title

Marquise Brown took down Chris Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Checkdown's Madden 20 Super Bowl.
QB Lamar Jackson; G Bradley Bozeman; G Patrick Mekari
news

Late for Work 6/25: Ravens Roster Is Ranked the Best in NFL

ESPN's Josina Anderson disputes a report that the Ravens have recently had internal discussions about signing Antonio Brown. Lamar Jackson is No. 5 in Chris Simms' quarterback rankings. Miles Boykin is key to the Ravens offense being even better in 2020.
Left: Marlon Humphrey; Right: Marcus Peters
news

Mailbag: Ravens' Strongest and Weakest Position Groups

Who could the Ravens sign for the 90th roster spot? Could Hollywood Brown be featured in the return game?
DeMarcus Ware; Julius Erving; Ryan Howard
news

'Chasing Greatness' Series Made Ravens' Zoom Meetings Must-See Events

Head Coach John Harbaugh and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale had an All-Star cast of guest speakers in the Ravens' meetings, stressing culture and camaraderie while players were out of the building.
Antonio Brown
news

Late for Work 6/24: Ravens Reportedly Had 'Discussions' About Antonio Brown 

Pundits are confident in Patrick Queen. Chuck Clark is a reason why the Ravens shouldn't trade for Jamal Adams. Fan attendance could look different for every team. 
How Lamar Jackson Is Sharpening His Passing Attack
news

How Lamar Jackson Is Sharpening His Passing Attack

It's not just deep balls that the Ravens want to hit more of in 2020. It's improving on throws outside, intermediate and downfield.
Greg Roman Will Be 'Selective' in Tweaking Ravens' Top Offense
news

Greg Roman Will Be 'Selective' in Tweaking Ravens' Top Offense

Because of lost practice time this offseason, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman doesn't want to introduce too many new things into the Ravens offense.

Advertising