Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Apr 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

042421-Eisenberg

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

Friday's trade, summarized (details according to news reports): The Ravens exchanged two draft picks and one season from a player (Orlando Brown Jr.) for four picks – a first, third, fourth and fifth. That's a nice return haul considering the player was only going to be in Baltimore one more year.

Before the trade, the Ravens had seven 2021 picks and GM Eric DeCosta clearly wanted more. Now, the Ravens have nine, including two firsts and two thirds. It wouldn't surprise me in the least to see DeCosta keep dealing, maybe turn one of those firsts into more picks. Second-rounder, anyone?

The Ravens must feel good about Ronnie Stanley's chances of playing left tackle from the jump in 2021. Brown was a nice backup plan. To be clear, and this probably needs to be said: Stanley is the player the Ravens want there. Reports about his progress have been positive.

I'm sure the Ravens aren't happy about dealing away Brown, an organizational favorite. They could have kept him for one more year, but he wouldn't have been happy. The Ravens got plenty out of it, but they did him a favor by trading him – to a top team, no less.

With Brown gone, the Ravens now have two holes to fill on their O-line, as they need a right tackle as well as a guard/center (depending on where Bradley Bozeman plays). My guess is it increases the likelihood of them using a high pick, probably a first, on an O-lineman.

Regarding all this chatter about the Ravens' young receivers: It's unfair to make any judgment about Devin Duvernay when he was targeted just 26 times as a rookie and played just eight offensive snaps in the playoffs. Let's see what he can do with larger sample sizes on both fronts.

These unspecified, "late in the game" medical issues might cause LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to slide a bit in the draft, but they won't necessarily talk the Ravens out of wanting him. Two years ago, remember, Baltimore drafted Hollywood Brown while he was still recovering from Lisfranc surgery.

Sometimes you're living right. Asked earlier this week to identify the strongest positions in this year's draft class, DeCosta identified quarterback, wide receiver, offensive line and edge defender – a group that, other than quarterback, meshes perfectly with the Ravens' offseason priorities.

Even with more O-line needs now, the biggest current hole in the Ravens' roster is at edge defender after so many free-agent departures. Remember, though, that hole shrinks quite a bit if the Ravens sign a veteran pass rusher, which I fully expect them to do after the draft.

I'm guessing the Ravens learned from their experience with Yannick Ngakoue, a good player who wasn't as impactful as expected here. Keep that in mind when weighing potential draft targets. To play in Baltimore, an edge defender absolutely must set that edge and cover receivers as well as pressure quarterbacks.

Nice to hear DeCosa definitively explain how current needs factor into the Ravens' "best player available" philosophy. They do consider needs, he said, but do so cautiously because needs can change overnight. That's why they put far more stock in the quality of the players being considered, regardless of position.

