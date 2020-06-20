Saturday, Jun 20, 2020 11:37 AM

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

You could have won good money in 2016 by wagering that the Ravens' fifth-round draft pick that year would be their highest-paid player in 2020. Talk about long odds. But after engineering that climb, Matthew Judon has every right to be "proud," as he said in a media Zoom event.

No one wants this, but who would replace Ronnie Stanley or Orlando Brown Jr. if either tackle missed a game due to injury? I'm sure the Ravens' decision-makers are asking that question with James Hurst gone. The top candidates are rookie Tyre Phillips and veterans D.J. Fluker and Andre Smith.

Phillips, by the way, is labeled a guard on the Ravens' roster right now even though he played tackle at Mississippi State. It's a clear indication the team expects him to compete for a starting job in the offensive line's interior. His ability to play tackle is a bonus.

Although it's too early to know for sure, there's a real chance the salary cap could shrink quite a bit in 2021 if there are revenue declines related to the coronavirus pandemic. The cap usually goes up (and up and up) so consistently that it's hard to imagine it dropping.

Maybe I'm overstating it, but the mere possibility of a shrinking cap could impact every decision the Ravens and other teams make, as well as what players ask for and decide to sign for. It's

surely an interesting factor in whatever negotiations are ongoing between the Ravens and various players.

I was glad to hear Gus Edwards admit in a media Zoom event that he was "surprised" the Ravens drafted J.K. Dobbins, because the rest of us were surprised. But it's clear now their not-so-surprising goal was to assure the long-term presence of a starting-caliber back for their rushing-centric offense.

Regarding the short-term outlook at running back, it remains to be seen whether there are enough carries to satisfy all heads in the proposed "four-headed monster." But it's hard to see how the punishing Edwards won't have a major role after rushing for 711 yards as a backup in 2019.

I find it curious that a handful of teams called a halt to their virtual offseason programs several weeks before the league-mandated deadline later this month. Leads me to believe they weren't getting a lot out of it, which seems like a missed opportunity. The Ravens are still going.

You don't need confirmation that Ravens Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale likes to bring the heat, but here's proof from Pro Football Reference: Three Ravens were among the top eight in the NFL last season in sheer number of times they blitzed. Judon was second, Jaylon Ferguson seventh, Chuck Clark eighth.

By re-signing veteran Justin Ellis and drafting Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington, the Ravens wound up with a surplus of defensive line depth behind starters Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams. Second-year player Daylon Mack gives them four candidates for, what, three spots at the most?

Related Content

S Jamal Adams
news

Late for Work 6/19: Ravens Reportedly Among Seven Teams on Jamal Adams' Trade List

Lamar Jackson excels at going through his progressions. NFL.com's Gil Brandt says the Ravens should never let Ronnie Stanley leave. Matt Skura reportedly passes the Ravens' conditioning test.
Left: Mark Azevedo; Right: David Blackburn
news

Eric DeCosta Announces New Titles for Three Staff Members

Three members of the Ravens personnel department have been awarded new titles.
Baltimore Ravens offensive line
news

Late for Work 6/18: Colin Cowherd: Predicting Ravens to Go 16-0 Is 'Not Ridiculous'

Will Ravens-Bengals become the AFC North's biggest rivalry? Marshal Yanda and Justin Tucker are among seven Ravens on ESPN's AFC North All-Decade Team, and John Harbaugh is named the division's coach of the decade. Derrick Mason and Shannon Sharpe make The Athletic's list of all-time best unrestricted free agents at each position.
RB Gus Edwards
news

Gus Edwards Stays Ready to Roll

The Ravens had a deep backfield even before they drafted J.K. Dobbins, but Gus "The Bus" Edwards feels they'll still be opportunities for him to roll.
Ravens Under Armour Performance Center
news

Ravens Offices Will Close Friday to Honor Juneteenth

The Ravens offices will close Friday in recognition of Junetenth, a state holiday that commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States.
Left: Malik Harrison; Right: Justin Madubuike
news

Mailbag: Which Mid-Round Draft Pick Makes Biggest Impact? 

Is a Terrell Suggs reunion possible? Could running back J.K. Dobbins become the starter this season?
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 6/17: Lamar Jackson Has a Message for Defenses 

How the Ravens can reach the 'next level.' Young receivers help strengthen the passing game. Rookies get introduced to the conditioning test. 
OLB Matthew Judon
news

Judon: It will Take a Collaborative Effort to Bring Meaningful Change to Society 

The Ravens Pro Bowl outside linebacker commends the organization for taking a stand, comments on kneeling and the Commissioner.
Ray Lewis, Bobby Engram Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
news

Ray Lewis, Bobby Engram Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and Tight Ends Coach Bobby Engram have been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Graphic highlights the three different versions of the Madden 21 cover which features quarterback Lamar Jackson
news

EA Sports Reveals Madden 21 Cover Featuring Lamar Jackson

The new, fresh style encapsulates Lamar Jackson's fun-loving personality and unique style of play and features Ravens team photographer Shawn Hubbard's images.
OLB Matthew Judon and CB Marcus Peters
news

Late for Work 6/16: Ravens Ranked As Best Defensive Team of the Decade

The Ravens are getting incredible value for their money on offense. Wide receiver coach has high expectations for rookies Devin Duvernay and James Proche. Calais Campbell is the Ravens' biggest X-factor.

