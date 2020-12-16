Eisenberg: Letting Lamar Be Lamar

Dec 16, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

121620-Eisenberg
Ron Schwane/AP Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Get ready to hear this if you haven't already: The Ravens are back on track because they're letting Lamar be Lamar.

I guess that's right, although I do have some minor quibbles.

It's certainly true quarterback Lamar Jackson is running more, improvising more, throwing less and looking more like his MVP self since he returned from dealing with COVID-19.

It's also true he has led the Ravens to two wins that have revitalized their playoff hopes, which took a major hit during a three-game losing streak.

But is Lamar back to being Lamar because the Ravens are "letting" him, which implies they were somehow constraining him before?

I don't see it that way. I would say the Ravens are happy to see Lamar being Lamar.

As I see it, he is the one in charge, guiding this change in his game.

It's true the Ravens emphasized his continued development as a passer coming into 2020 – so did he – and perhaps that caused him to run less in his first 11 games. He also experienced less success on the ground against defenses playing him differently than a year ago, which frustrated him and seemingly threw him a bit out of sync.

Even though the Ravens routed the Bengals on October 11, he rushed just twice for three yards – a clear sign the offense was developing an identity crisis of sorts. Lamar isn't running? What's up with that?

Other factors also played a part in the offense sputtering a bit. Turnovers and penalties were constant issues. Key injuries devastated the lineup. The non-Lamar ground game wasn't always as effective as a year ago.

Now, though, in the wake of the injuries and virus outbreak, the Ravens seemingly have a clear-eyed understanding of exactly what they are offensively – or what they need to be – in 2020.

It's a simplified blueprint. The passing game still has its moments but isn't a consistently major factor. The power ground game is what works week after week. And the X factor, which no opponent can match, is a dynamic quarterback who is close to unstoppable when running and improvising out of the pistol formation.

I don't know that Jackson has been told to go do what he is doing. The game plan against the Cleveland Browns Monday night wasn't just for him to run around and make plays with his legs. The Ravens tried to get their passing game going. But what choice did they have after Jackson was sacked on three of his first five dropbacks?

OK, just go be Lamar, Lamar.

He is the most dangerous of weapons, as the Browns know after Jackson rushed for 124 yards, passed for 163 yards and prevailed in a shootout being hailed as the game of the year in the NFL.

"He is an unbelievable player, an unbelievable guy," Cleveland's Baker Mayfield said. "You are just going to have to try to contain him. You are never going to be able to stop guys like that."

It's as if Jackson hit a reset button after dealing with COVID-19 and decided just to have fun playing the brand of football he enjoys most, which is also the brand that maximizes his talents.

The joy it brings him is evident in his demeanor on the field and in press conferences in recent days. He is smiling, energized, laughing more. And the rest of the team is responding.

"Lamar has a unique way of being able to lead guys without having to say much," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said after the win in Cleveland. "This week he was a little more vocal and I felt he was going to bring his best game tonight."

At this point, I'm not expecting any major changes in the offense. The power ground game is rolling behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. The passing game was a non-entity until late in Monday night's game, but ignore it at your peril. A season is a journey. You can start out with plans, but you have to be ready to adjust to whatever circumstances arise.

This year's circumstance was a flood of adversity no could have foreseen, and in its wake, it's clear the Ravens' best offense is, quite simply, Jackson being who he fundamentally is, i.e., the best running quarterback the NFL has ever seen.

The results speak for themselves.

Related Content

news

'Dez Bryant Rule' Will Give Teams More Roster Flexibility

If teams receive late notice that a player must be deactivated due to COVID-19, they will reportedly be allowed to activate another player up to 30 minutes before kickoff.
news

SociaLight: Cat Guy Marlon Humphrey Got Puppies

Here's how Humphrey's famous cat, Snowflake, handling the new additions.
news

Late for Work 12/16: Why One Pundit Has More Concern Than Optimism After Win Over Browns

The Ravens rise in the power rankings as the rest of the AFC North falls. Credit for Trace McSorley's performance. Tyus Bowser is playing some of his best football. 
news

Lamar Jackson Named AFC Player of the Week After Cleveland Win

The Ravens quarterback threw for 163 yards and a touchdown and ran for 124 yards and two scores, leading a comeback win despite missing time due to cramps.
news

Ravens Activate Dez Bryant From COVID-19 List

The Ravens wide receiver missed the past two games after being scratched from the Cowboys game just before kickoff.
news

Trace McSorley Placed on Injured Reserve

A knee injury suffered Monday night has sent Trace McSorley to injured reserve, making undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley next in line to back up Lamar Jackson.
news

Ravens' Playoff Outlook After Big Week 14 Win

The Ravens now sit in the No. 8 playoff spot, tied with the Miami Dolphins at 8-5 but behind because of tiebreakers.
news

Calais Campbell is Finalist for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell, the NFL's reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year, is a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for the third consecutive season.
news

Mark Andrews Returns From COVID-19 to Spark Comeback

The Ravens tight end is a Type 1 diabetic and had a tough bout with COVID-19 while missing two games.
news

SociaLight: Celebrities React to Ravens' Wild Win Over Browns

The sports landscape was in awe of what transpired on Monday Night Football in Cleveland.
news

Late for Work 12/15: Ravens' Surreal Victory 'Will Be Talked About for Decades'

Yes, Lamar Jackson can lead the Ravens to a comeback win. Justin Tucker underscores the importance of having a great kicker. Defense is becoming a concern?

Advertising