Eisenberg: Ravens Must Get More From Their Rushing Game

Nov 02, 2021 at 11:59 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

110221-Eisenberg
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Latavius Murray

You've had a good bye weekend when you wake up on Sunday in second place and wake up on Monday in first place.

The Ravens experienced the pleasure of moving up in the standings without playing a down last weekend when the Jets shocked the Bengals.

I'm guessing it calmed some of the nervousness that roiled Baltimore a week earlier after the Bengals routed the Ravens. That was disturbing and left the Ravens with issues to address, but as the Bengals learned Sunday, it's a long season and stuff happens.

A good team usually is OK if it can move on and eventually solve its problems to some degree. As Calais Campbell said so eloquently after the loss to the Bengals, "We can't let this game beat us twice."

That they've reclaimed first place in the AFC North doesn't alter the fact that the Ravens have issues to address coming out of the bye. They need to defend the pass better, limit big plays and tackle way better. They lead the NFL in missed tackles and most yards after catch allowed, according to Pro Football Reference.

"Until we get that fixed, we'll be a very mediocre defense," Head Coach John Harbaugh said of the tackling.

But if you operate on the assumption (as I do) that even good defenses give up yards and points in 2021, I'd highlight an issue on the other side of the ball as equally important.

The Ravens absolutely must get more out of their rushing game.

I'm talking about the non-Lamar Jackson rushing game, i.e., the conventional part, with backs carrying the ball.

With Jackson's 480 yards included, the Ravens rank No. 3 in the league in team rushing, which looks good. But the four backs on the roster have combined for just 535 yards while averaging 4.1 yards per carry, which is below the league average (4.3). That figure is even lower against stout defenses.

When the ground game is a nonfactor, defenses can focus on containing Jackson, pay less attention to play-action fakes and fortify their secondary. Baltimore's offense was thrown out of whack when the Bengals, who have one of the league's top rushing defenses, shut down everyone other than Jackson on the ground.

The Colts, who rank No. 9 in fewest average yards per carry allowed, also shut down the Ravens' ground game while building a 22-3 lead in Week 5. Although Jackson saved that day (night, actually) with a superhero passing show, you can't count on that every week.

So far in 2021, the quality of the opposing rushing defense says a lot about how the Ravens' games unfold.

The Bengals and Colts posed problems, but the Ravens ran up big offensive totals while beating the Chargers and Chiefs, who rank near the bottom in rushing defense. The Raiders are also near the bottom, and the Ravens rushed for nearly 200 yards and had a late win in hand until the defense collapsed.

Coming out of the bye, two of the Ravens' first three opponents, the Vikings and Bears, rank in the bottom quarter of the league in average yards per carry allowed. It seems like an opportunity to get the rushing game on track again.

The opponent likely wouldn't matter as much if the Ravens were utilizing their original blueprint for the rushing game, which had Ronnie Stanley and Nick Boyle blocking for J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards. That "A" game has steamrolled pretty much everyone.

But injuries have resulted in a Plan B featuring a reconfigured line blocking for a crew of veteran backs.

Latavius Murray has run tough inside, but he's only averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Devonta Freeman has shown explosiveness at times, but he only has 20 carries. Yardage outside the tackles has been tough to generate.

"We just have to block better, scheme better, run better," Harbaugh said.

There are reasons for optimism. Boyle, a key figure, seemingly is almost ready to return. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman is adept at drawing up productive running plays.

Of the Ravens' remaining opponents, only the Browns and Bengals rank in the top quarter of the league in rushing defense.

If better days for the ground game return, you watch, the payoff would be sweet.

Related Content

news

Ravens Activate Chris Westry to Return to Practice

Baltimore could get cornerback Chris Westry back on the field in the coming weeks.
news

Late for Work 11/2: Phillip Lindsay, Kyle Fuller, Hayden Hurst Among Players Listed As Potential Trade Targets

With Derrick Henry out indefinitely, would the Titans have interest in trading for Ty'Son Williams? Marlon Humphrey's return to outside cornerback hasn't gone as well as expected thus far. The Ravens are ranked as one of the AFC's three top contenders.
news

News & Notes: Several Injured Ravens 'Have a Chance' to Return vs. Vikings

Top Vikings pass rusher is out for the rest of the year. The Ravens have been game-planning for the Vikings and Dolphins for some time. Plenty of self-scouting was done during the bye week. Offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James could possibly play in December.
news

Ravens LB Malik Harrison Hit With Stray Bullet in Calf

The Baltimore Ravens linebacker was attending a gathering in Cleveland Sunday night when he suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
news

Eric Tomlinson Goes to Practice Squad, Andre Smith to Injured Reserve

Baltimore Ravens tight Eric Tomlinson was released, then re-signed to the practice squad, as Nick Boyle 'has a chance' to play this week.
news

What Mink Thinks: Every Team in the NFL Has a Flaw

In the week since the worst loss in the Lamar Jackson era, the Baltimore Ravens' flaws have been nitpicked. That's fair, but let's remember there's no blemish-free team.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Tumble to Last Place, Suffer Another Big Injury 

The Steelers have won three straight to make their move in tightly-bunched division. Bengals fall prey to trap game and lose hold on first place. 
news

Late For Work 11/1: Resting Ravens Regain First Place in the AFC North

Pundits see Ravens as one of the top competitors at seasons' end. Is Bucs RB Ronald Jones II a target for the Ravens at the trade deadline? Ravens fans aren't combing through the league's wide receivers at the deadline. The Ravens are relying on Lamar Jackson more than ever.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Baltimore Ravens on a bye, here's who you should be pulling for from your couch.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Ravens' history bodes well for after the bye. Baltimore has had tough competition so far. My prediction for the Ravens' moves at the trade deadline.
news

The Keys to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Breakout, According to His Coaches

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season as one of the NFL's top playmakers. 
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising