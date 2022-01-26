Eisenberg: Ravens Should Double Down on Who They Already Are

Yup, that was quite a weekend of playoff football. Between the larger-than-life characters, unfathomable stunts and stunning twists, the four back-and-forth, down-to-the-wire games were like one, long superhero movie.

C'mon, as the Chiefs and Bills trading touchdowns in the final minutes, did you not briefly wonder whether the broadcast had morphed into animation?

But of course, it was all real. And while illustrating exactly why the NFL's status as the national pastime is secure, the weekend also proved there are many ways to win in January.

The Chiefs did it with Patrick Mahomes operating an unstoppable offense, which the Bills and Josh Allen basically matched. The 49ers did it in the snow with defense, a running game and special teams. The Rams did it, barely, with big-name, mostly store-bought playmaking. The Bengals did it with resilience.

Like you, I'm sure, I spent the weekend wondering how the Ravens could elevate themselves into that company and take part in the show.

It might seem like a stretch after the Ravens ended the 2021 season with six straight losses and an 8-9 record; no one watching at the end would suggest they were a top-caliber team.

As flawed as they were, though, their season-ending streak included one-point losses to the Rams and Packers, two of the league's top teams. They were seldom outclassed.

So how do they get from Point A, (i.e., watching the playoffs like everyone else) to Point B (i.e., participating in the magnificent show watched by millions)?

They're facing a long list of decisions, starting with the selection of a new defensive coordinator, and obviously, they need to make more good choices than bad while navigating free agency, the draft, coaching and tactical changes, contract extensions, etc.

But a guiding principle throughout the season of decision-making should be that the choices help the Ravens double down on who they already are.

That's how they can rejoin the grand spectacle of playoff theater. Not by reinventing themselves, becoming something they aren't, just because they didn't make it this season. Just do a better job of what they're already doing, which produced quite a record of success until 2021.

What are they already doing? Exactly who are the Ravens?

It's no secret. They're a team that relies on Lamar Jackson to be a difference-maker; a team that is hard-hitting on both sides of the ball, aggressive and forceful on defense, able to pound you with a ground game, always a threat to beat you with a great kicker.

They're a bit of a unicorn, but if any single lesson was there for the gleaning this past weekend, it's this: Whatever works for you can work in January if you do it well.

The pass-happy Chiefs won by being who they are, but so did the old-school 49ers on Lambeau Field's frozen tundra.

The Ravens aren't even in the playoffs this season largely because, in fundamental ways, they weren't who they usually are.

Jackson was an MVP candidate early in the season but then experienced his first slump as a pro while the team faded from contention. Helping him rediscover his "A" game should be the organization's No. 1 goal heading into 2022.

Rebuilding and resetting the defense also obviously needs to happen after the unit fell off so sharply in 2021. Quite simply, the Ravens weren't who they usually are on that side of the ball. Late-game stops, sacks, consistent pressure and turnovers all were missing.

There's a lot of chatter about how to get better, but regardless if the new coordinator prefers a 3-4 or 4-3 alignment and different points of emphasis, the goal is to get back to having the forceful, difference-making defense fans expect from the Ravens.

As for whether they need to start airing it out on offense to match the Chiefs and Bills, I'm not going there. Yes, they need a better passing game, which would come with Jackson's "A" game. But they also need a far better ground game than they fielded in 2021 with backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards sidelined by injuries.

Get them healthy and back on the field. Upgrade the O-line. Start running over people again.