Eisenberg: Winning Battles Up Front Is Top Priority

Nov 17, 2020 at 01:00 PM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

111720-Eisenberg
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens Offensive Line

It's not hard to figure out how the Ravens lost to the New England Patriots Sunday night.

They lost the turnover battle, giving up one that may have cost them points while not forcing a takeaway for the first time in 21 games.

They committed eight penalties to the Patriots' three, continuing a disturbing pattern; Baltimore now ranks in the top five in the league in penalties.

But most importantly, they were beaten up front on both sides of the ball.

Their defensive front was mostly dominated until late in the game. Their offensive line struggled. And that was against a team that came in with a 3-5 record as a longshot to make the playoffs.

No question, injuries were a factor. The Ravens were without defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams and linebacker L.J. Fort, who comprise the heart of their run-stopping efforts. And their offensive front is reeling after losing tackle Ronnie Stanley, guard Tyre Phillips and tight end Nick Boyle.

But while Head Coach John Harbaugh conceded that injuries to his team are "an issue, for sure," he also effectively said you can't use them as an excuse when things don't go your way.

It's true. Every team has injuries. If you fall short of expectations in a season, you don't get to pin an asterisk by your record with the annotation that you were "debilitated by injuries."

"We just have to overcome them," Harbaugh said.

Overcoming them, in this case, means figuring out how to get back to dominating up front, or at the very least, battling more evenly. Although the Ravens remain in good shape in the AFC playoff race with a 6-3 record, it's hard to expect much when they're getting beaten up front as soundly as they were beaten Sunday night.

Football is a complex game, yet sometimes it's stunningly simple. Late Sunday night, the Patriots revealed that Head Coach Bill Belichick laid out a basic equation for them before the game – if we dominate the line of scrimmage, we win.

"So we had confidence going into the game, as long as we executed, controlled the line of scrimmage and were physical throughout the game, we knew we could come out victorious," New England's Rex Burkhead said.

Cam Newton added, "We have our keys to victory and (Belichick) hammers it in each and every day with reminding us about, if we're going to win, this is what we're going to have to do. And I'm just excited the offensive line was able to … impose their will." 

Not every team can count on prevailing physically against the Ravens, one of the NFL's toughest teams. But Baltimore's offensive line has been a work in progress all season. And on a night when the defensive front was shorthanded, the Patriots' powerful offensive line was the wrong matchup.

"If a team runs the ball like that, you usually lose," linebacker Matthew Judon said.

The Ravens have other issues. Their passing game is among the league's least productive. Other than Willie Snead IV, their wide receivers aren't making many plays. A run of injuries to cornerbacks has them scrambling at that position. Their penalty habit refuses to ebb.

Even their approach to the most fundamental aspect of the sport, snapping the ball, needs addressing.

But in my mind, getting back to winning battles up front is the top priority, especially with the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers up next on the schedule.

Defensively, the returns of Campbell, Williams and Fort would help, but it's unclear when that'll happen. Meanwhile, Baltimore has dropped to No. 22 in the league in average yards allowed per rush.

As for the O-line, its struggles were best illustrated Sunday night when Patrick Mekari, a guard/center, wound up playing right tackle after D.J. Fluker was benched. Forget positions; to paraphrase the famous Marine slogan, the Ravens are just looking for five good men.

How they fare in that quest could go a long way toward determining how the rest of their season goes.

Related Content

news

Ravens Sign Tight End Luke Willson to Practice Squad

Former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson has been signed to the practice squad.
news

Steady Willie Snead IV Is Ready for Season's Defining Stretch

As the team's most experienced wide receiver, Willie Snead IV is rising to the challenge of helping the Ravens get back into the postseason.
news

Late for Work 11/17: Lack of Big Passing Plays Is Concerning

It's time to accept that this isn't last year's Ravens. Colin Cowherd has no problem with Lamar Jackson's performance against the Patriots. Frustration abounds for Ravens and Titans heading into Sunday's game. 
news

News & Notes: Bad Snaps Are 'Very Costly'; Ravens O-Line a Work in Progress

John Harbaugh gives injury updates on Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell. Young defensive linemen play well. Ravens have a plan at tight end.
news

Ravens Will Not Host Fans at Sunday's Game vs. Titans

After consulting with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young, in addition to public health officials – including MedStar Health – the decision has been made not to host fans.
news

Around the AFC North: Nick Chubb's Return Is Huge for Browns

Ben Roethlisberger says missing practice last week was good for his throwing arm. Joe Burrow suffers hard knocks in his first game against the Steelers.
news

What the Patriots Said After Beating Ravens

Patriots players broke down the trick play and talked about the focus on winning in the trenches versus Baltimore.
news

Late for Work 11/16: Ravens 'Fighting for Their Postseason Lives' After Loss

Offensive inconsistencies continue in rainy conditions. How Nick Boyle's injury affects the offense. 
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Rainy Loss to Patriots

The Ravens lost a game, lost key players to injuries and lost more ground in the AFC North.
news

Ravens Explain Bad Snaps, O-Line Shuffle, Failed Wildcat, Patriots' Trick Play

The rain was the biggest problem with the snaps. The execution was the problem with the Wildcat fourth down. The Ravens had prepared for the possibility of a trick play all week.
news

Injuries and Patriots Too Much for Ravens' Run Defense

New England dominated with its running game Sunday night, rushing for 173 yards against Baltimore's injury-depleted defense.

Advertising