Five Things to Know About Tyler Linderbaum

He Could Be Baltimore's Next Starting Center

If the Ravens spend a first-round pick on Linderbaum, it means they think he can be a plug-and-play replacement for Bradley Bozeman, who signed with Carolina during free agency. The Ravens already have two players who can compete for the starting center job – Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon. Their most obvious needs heading into the draft are cornerback and pass rusher, and their entire draft could lean heavily toward defense.

However, having a strong offensive line is extremely important to a Baltimore offense that is committed to the running game. In 2019 when the Ravens went 14-2, they had perhaps the best offensive line in football featuring Yanda at right guard, All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley and Pro Bowl right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. who is now with the Chiefs. Morgan Moses has been signed to play right tackle, and the Ravens hope Stanley makes a complete recovery from his latest ankle surgery. If the Ravens draft Linderbaum as well, Baltimore's offensive line will look dramatically different in 2021.

His Size Has Caused Debate

The Ravens prefer big, physical offensive linemen and Linderbaum is a smaller prototype by NFL standards, listed at 6-foot-2, 296 pounds. Would Baltimore make an exception for Linderbaum because of his talent?

Other teams are likely mulling the same question. In their mock draft released this week, Mel Kiper and Todd McShay have Linderbaum falling out of the first round to Jacksonville with the 33rd-overall pick. However, Brian Baldinger of NFL Network compares Linderbaum to five-time Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce of the Eagles. Baldinger believes Linderbaum is definitely first-round worthy.

"He's an undersized guy, and that's the debate," Baldinger said on "Good Morning Football." "You're going to give up something against the massive nose tackles and big people in front. But if you're in an even front … he's the best. Double-teaming, getting to the second level. You want to run the ball, you've got to get to the second level, get the linebackers blocked. He does that. He's a tremendous athlete. And he's a wrestler, so he knows how to use his leverage, he gets underneath people. There's a lot of good things about him. He's not getting out of the first round."

Next Gen Stats Thinks Linderbaum Is 'Can't Miss'

Linderbaum's case to be a mid-first-round pick is getting strong support from NFL.com's Next Gen Stats. He is one of Next Gen Stats' seven "Can't Miss Prospects" for 2022, a list that also includes Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, Evan Neal of Alabama, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner of Cincinnati, Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon, Ickey Ekwonu of N.C. State and Breece Hall of Iowa State.

The two-year track record for Next Gen's can't miss prospects is excellent. The NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year over the past two years made the list – Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons, Justin Herbert and Chase Young. The other 10 all became starters as rookies – Joe Burrow, Kyle Pitts, Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn, Trevor Lawrence, Kadarius Toney, CeeDee Lamb, Isaiah Simmons, Tua Tagovailoa and Jerry Jeudy.

Linderbaum Is From a Small Town