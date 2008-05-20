



The Ravens were originally expecting to continue orientation for the Class of 2008 this week with a three-day rookie camp, but one of the most important students led to a quick rescheduling.

Quarterback Joe Flacco, the 18th-overall selection in last month's draft, cannot be present at team headquarters for the rest of May due to an agreement between the NFL and NCAA prohibiting rookies from action until their respective universities are finished with exams.

Even though he already withdrew from school, Flacco must wait until his fellow Delaware Blue Hens end testing on May 30, prompting the Ravens to move the rookie-only session to June 16-18.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound quarterback will also miss a four-day passing camp before rejoining the team.

Flacco made his debut on the practice field during mandatory minicamp earlier this month, where he officially entered the quarterback battle with incumbents Kyle Boller and Troy Smith. According to the rules, rookies are allowed to participate in one minicamp before their school's semester ends.

Displaying an accurate and strong arm – in addition to his size – Flacco hopes he made a good impression on head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron, who is busy implementing a new offense in Baltimore.

"I think it worked well," Flacco said of his first practices, noting Boller and Smith's tenure. "I got to meet with the quarterbacks and learn how they know it. Obviously, they're a little bit ahead of me, so I've got to be in the meeting rooms with them as much as I can."

Flacco will be available for two more passing camps in June, followed by rookie camp, and then training camp, which begins July 21 in Westminster, Md.

Safety Haruki Nakamura, a sixth-round draft pick out of Cincinnati, also would have been affected by the NFL-NCAA mandate since Cincinnati's exams are scheduled to end June 12, but he already graduated.

Nakamura is attending the rookie seminars led by director of player development O.J. Brigance and assistant Harry Swayne.

Two years ago, the Ravens were without Oregon's Haloti Ngata and Demetrius Williams, whose exam schedule strung out until mid July of 2006.

With regards to bringing the rookies into the fold, Harbaugh opted for a trial by fire, having all players on-hand for the full-team minicamp instead of easing the transition with an early rookie camp.

"There are a lot of ways to do it," said the coach. "You can bring the rookies in on their own and acclimate them and teach them the defense. We decided to throw it all at them and let them see our guys practice and see what it means to be a Raven before they practice as a Raven.