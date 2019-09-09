Former Ravens Make a Splash in Week 1

Not only did the Ravens play well in Week 1, but even former Ravens made big splashes in Week 1 with their new teams.
C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
After signing a massive five-year deal with the New York Jets this offseason, it didn't take long for C.J. Mosley to announce his presence in "Gang Green." He introduced himself to the New York crowd with a 17-yard pick-six off Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the first quarter.
Mosley totaled five tackles and two passes defensed before leaving the game with a groin injury in the fourth quarter.
Eric Weddle, Los Angeles Rams
Eric Weddle was a beloved locker room leader in Baltimore last season, but the veteran safety's debut with the Los Angeles Rams was cut short after he took a knee to the helmet from Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
Weddle was placed in the concussion protocol after totaling six tackles but provided a positive update following the win.
Terrell Suggs, Arizona Cardinals
The Ravens' all-time sack leader wore a different uniform for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday but showed why he's still one of the best at getting to the quarterback even at 36-years-old.
Terrell Suggs totaled five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble as the Cardinals and Lions finished in a 27-27 tie.
Suggs will return to Baltimore next week for the Ravens' season-opener against Arizona.
John Brown, Buffalo Bills
On the other side of the field, perhaps one of the underrated signings of the offseason was wide receiver John Brown. After revitalizing his career in Baltimore last season, Brown signed a three-year deal with Buffalo Bills and seems to be the perfect match for Allen.
Brown caught seven passes for 123 yards and the game-winning 38-yard touchdown against the Jets.
Kaare Vedvik, New York Jets
Vedvik's struggles continued following his release from the Vikings. The second-year kicker missed an extra point and a 45-yard field goal that made the difference in the Jets' 17-16 loss.
The Jets went for two after their only other touchdown of the game.