Former Ravens Make a Splash in Week 1

Sep 09, 2019 at 10:14 AM
Joe-Schiller
Joe Schiller

Writer

090919_FormerRavens

Not only did the Ravens play well in Week 1, but even former Ravens made big splashes in Week 1 with their new teams.

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

After signing a massive five-year deal with the New York Jets this offseason, it didn't take long for C.J. Mosley to announce his presence in "Gang Green." He introduced himself to the New York crowd with a 17-yard pick-six off Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the first quarter.

Mosley totaled five tackles and two passes defensed before leaving the game with a groin injury in the fourth quarter.

Eric Weddle, Los Angeles Rams

Eric Weddle was a beloved locker room leader in Baltimore last season, but the veteran safety's debut with the Los Angeles Rams was cut short after he took a knee to the helmet from Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Weddle was placed in the concussion protocol after totaling six tackles but provided a positive update following the win.

Terrell Suggs, Arizona Cardinals

The Ravens' all-time sack leader wore a different uniform for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday but showed why he's still one of the best at getting to the quarterback even at 36-years-old.

Terrell Suggs totaled five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble as the Cardinals and Lions finished in a 27-27 tie.

Suggs will return to Baltimore next week for the Ravens' season-opener against Arizona.

John Brown, Buffalo Bills

On the other side of the field, perhaps one of the underrated signings of the offseason was wide receiver John Brown. After revitalizing his career in Baltimore last season, Brown signed a three-year deal with Buffalo Bills and seems to be the perfect match for Allen.

Brown caught seven passes for 123 yards and the game-winning 38-yard touchdown against the Jets.

Kaare Vedvik, New York Jets

Vedvik's struggles continued following his release from the Vikings. The second-year kicker missed an extra point and a 45-yard field goal that made the difference in the Jets' 17-16 loss.

The Jets went for two after their only other touchdown of the game.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Latest thoughts on Lamar Jackson's contract extension, which players look more sculpted, and observations of a couple intriguing young tight ends.
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley Are Launching A Podcast

The Ravens' two young stars announced that they are launching a new podcast, 'Guru Punch.'
news

Late for Work 5/28: Could Ravens Turn Into a Pass-First Offense This Season?

Julio Jones reportedly isn't on the Ravens' radar at the moment. Pundits reignite debate about whether Lamar Jackson should get a 'Mahomes-like deal.' Three veterans young Ravens should be emulating.
news

Marquise Brown's Goal for Year 3 Is Bigger Than Himself

Regardless of his jersey number or statistics, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's passion to improve and help the Ravens win a Super Bowl remains constant.
news

Late for Work 5/27: Three Ravens Ready to Take Their Game to the Next Level

Another hypothetical Ravens trade proposal for Julio Jones. Re-grading the 2018 draft classes, Pro Football Focus elevates the Ravens to 'elite' status. The Steelers are ranked the second-most vulnerable defending division champion.
news

News & Notes: Bradley Bozeman Begins OTAs As Starting Center

Head Coach John Harbaugh is very pleased with OTA attendance. Rashod Bateman left practice with muscle soreness, but his injury was not serious.
news

10 Practice Observations From Ravens' First OTAs

The Ravens have a new center and other linemen competing at various spots. Rashod Bateman left practice early, but his fellow rookie and other wideouts shined.
news

Ravens' New Playmakers Excite Lamar Jackson and Hollywood Brown

Lamar Jackson and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown are excited about the Ravens' new playmakers and the potential of the passing game.
news

Lamar Jackson on Contract: 'I Would Love to Be in Baltimore Forever'

Quarterback Lamar Jackson says he's not worrying about whether a contract extension gets done this year or next.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Trade for Julio Jones?

Which battle for a starting job matters most? What's Jaylon Ferguson mentality heading into this season? How did Shaun Wade look and could he see significant time?
news

Late for Work 5/26: Roster Projection Highlights Key Position Battles

Trading for Julio Jones would increase the Ravens' Super Bowl odds more than any other team. Predicting Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh's rookie stats.
news

Lamar Jackson Among Strong Turnout for Ravens OTAs

As the Ravens enter their third week of OTAs, quarterback Lamar Jackson is among many veterans working at the team's facility.
Advertising