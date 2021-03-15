Free Agency Rumor Mill: Ravens Add Top Guard Kevin Zeitler

The window for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday at noon ET.
Teams cannot officially announce deals (unless signing a player who was released) until the start of the new league year, which begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
These deals have not been confirmed by the Ravens, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in Baltimore's front office.
Here's the latest buzz:
Monday, March 15
Ravens Add Top Guard Kevin Zeitler
The Ravens have reached an agreement on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who was released by the New York Giants last week. Zeitler, 31, is entering his 10th NFL season. A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, he also played for the Cleveland Browns before being traded to New York. He's 6-foot-4, 315 pounds and with a game built on AFC North power. Since 2019, he has ranked 17th in the NFL among guards by Pro Football Focus. Zeitler could help step into the hole left by the retirement of Marshal Yanda last offseason.
Friday, March 12
Ravens Bringing Back Pernell McPhee
Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee said he only had one plan this offseason – to return to the Ravens. That's what's reportedly happening, as ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that McPhee is coming back for another year. McPhee, 32, was healthy last year and played some of his best football down the stretch, helping to shut down Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and getting a sack in the playoff loss in Buffalo.