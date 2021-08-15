Halftime Quotes: Ravens vs. Saints

ILB Patrick Queen

(on how it feels to be playing preseason football) "It feels good. I'm really tired. It's the first game, first live action, but that's what you've got to push through in the first game. So, we're just trying to get our legs under us and get in shape, really."

(on having fans back) "Yes, I love it, especially after last year and going from [LSU's] Tiger Stadium to not having any fans in 'The Bank.' But I'm loving the fans and feeding off the energy right now. That's what I love to do."

(on his first-half performance) "When I get in the backfield, I've just got to keep my feet. I'm getting in the backfield like I needed to; I've just got to keep my feet once I get back there."

S DeShon Elliott

(on the first half of preseason game) "We're playing Raven-winning football. We're going to keep working. We're going to keep working and doing our job. Hopefully, we're going to make more plays and come out with this 'W.' I just like to come out here and see the young guys get an opportunity out here to do the best that they can. I'm happy to see them. 'B. Steve' [Brandon Stephens] is making some plays, and my boy Geno [Stone] got a pick. So, we're going to keep working."