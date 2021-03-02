Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

Looking back at current Ravens' past appearances at the NFL Scouting Combine over the years.
The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine ended one year ago today and we all launched into talk of the biggest freaks in the draft class.
With this year's event cancelled, that buzz has diminished as scouts and draft analysts eagerly await Pro Days (which begin Friday).
Still, we're taking this time to reflect on some current Ravens' performances:
2008 – DE Calais Campbell
Campbell's size at 6-foot-8, 290 pounds made him a winner at the weigh-ins, but it was downhill after that. He put up just 16 reps on bench press, had a 5.04-second 40-yard dash and slow three-cone drill. He had the college stats and build of a top-10 pick, but ended up going in the middle of the second round. Campbell's subpar Combine showing didn't stop him from going to six Pro Bowls, however.
2011 – CB Jimmy Smith
Smith was touted as a superior physical specimen and lived up to the hype. He tied for the third-most bench press reps (27) among cornerbacks. Even with his large size for the position, he tied for the seventh-fastest 40-yard dash (4.46).
2013 – DT Brandon Williams
Coming out of small-school Missouri Southern State, Williams elevated his stock by showing his strength. Williams tied for the most bench press reps of anyone at the combine (38). He tied Indianapolis Colts defensive end Margus Hunt. Williams ran the 40-yard dash in 5.37 seconds.
2016 – OT Ronnie Stanley
Stanley did not have the strongest Combine performance and was still drafted by the Ravens sixth overall. Stanley fell outside of the top 15 offensive tackles in the 40-yard dash (5.20 seconds), three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle. He did not do the bench press. Stanley has since become arguably the league's best left tackle and went to his first Pro Bowl this year.
2016 – CB Tavon Young
Young measured in as the smallest player at the Combine in 2016 at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds. He had a big-time performance, however. Young had the fastest 20-yard shuttle (3.93 seconds) of anybody at any position. He was ninth among cornerbacks in the 40-yard dash (4.46 seconds) and third in the three-cone drill (6.80 seconds).
2016 – EDGE Matthew Judon
The small-school product from Grand Valley State showed he had the athleticism to hang with his peers. Judon tied for the fifth-most bench press reps (30) in his position group, which was particularly impressive because he worked out with the defensive linemen instead of linebackers. Interior linemen and bigger defensive ends typically put up more. Judon also had the fifth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.73 seconds) and fourth-highest vertical jump (35 inches).
2017 – CB Marlon Humphrey
A star track athlete at Alabama, Humphrey not surprisingly lit up the Combine. He posted a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash, which tied for the seventh-fastest among defensive backs and was faster than all but four wide receivers. He was also among his position group's top performers at the broad jump (10 feet, five inches) and three-cone drill (6.75 seconds).
2018 – QB Lamar Jackson
Jackson did not participate in any of the field drills in Indianapolis, choosing only to throw as he continued to make a statement that he was a quarterback only. The decision made a lot of waves at the time, but evaluators already knew he was fast. Jackson later said a scout for the San Diego Chargers asked if he was going to work out as a wide receiver. The Ravens only saw him as a quarterback.
2018 – TE Mark Andrews
Andrews tied former Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst for the third-fastest 40-yard dash time among tight ends (4.67 seconds). Hurst finished fourth in the broad jump, ninth in vertical and sixth in the shuttle while Andrews came just inside the top 10 in each category. Andrews had 17 bench press reps while Hurst did not participate in the drill.
2018 – OT Orlando Brown Jr.
Brown had one of the worst performances in Combine history. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.85 seconds – the slowest of any player at the event. He posted just 14 reps on the bench press. His vertical jump (19.5 inches) and broad jump (82 inches) were also dead last among all prospects. After becoming a starter in Year 1 and Pro Bowler in Year 2, Brown is now the poster boy for why teams shouldn't put too much stock into Combine performances.
2019 – WR Miles Boykin
Marquise Brown didn't perform at the Combine because he was recovering from foot surgery, but his future teammate absolutely blew it up. Boykin is one of the biggest Combine "freaks" on record. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he ran a blazing 40-yard dash at 4.42 seconds, tied for the highest vertical jump (43.5 inches), finished second in the broad jump (11 feet, eight inches) and ranked first in the three-cone drill (6.77 seconds).
2019 – RB Justice Hill
Hill was another Combine star, as he was the fastest running back in his class with a 40-yard dash of 4.40 seconds. He also took first place in the vertical jump (40 inches), and broad jump (10 feet, 10 inches).
2019 – QB Trace McSorley
McSorley was the fastest quarterback in last year's class with a 40-yard dash time of 4.57 seconds. McSorley certainly proved that he could be a threat to run, as he frequently did in college. It also showed he might add value on special teams.
2020 – LB Patrick Queen
Queen showed off his sideline-to-sideline speed with a 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.50 seconds – the fourth-best time among linebackers. Queen also had a strong showing in the other drills he participated in, posting the 14th-best bench press, 11th-best vertical jump and 8th-best broad jump marks at his position.
2020 – DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
Madubuike was one of the standouts of the defensive linemen with a 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds and 31 bench press reps that were the fourth-most at his position. He showed his great feet for a 300-pounder with a three-cone drill in 7.37 seconds. Madubuike left with some first-round buzz.
2020 – WR Devin Duvernay, Texas
A high school track star in Texas, Duvernay delivered on his speedy reputation with a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds – a top-10 performance among players at any position. That helped the strong-handed wideout who measured in at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds.