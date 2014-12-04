Infographic: Forsett Latest 1,000-Yard Rusher Under Kubiak

Late for Work 9/20: History Suggests Ravens Will Bounce Back From Painful Defeat
Lamar Jackson is among the early MVP favorites. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec says going for it on fourth-and-short in the fourth quarter 'was absolutely the right decision.'
News & Notes: John Harbaugh Explains Blown Coverages on Long Touchdowns to Tyreek Hill
Harbaugh gives 'thumbs up' on Justice Hill's potential for more carries. Nick Boyle has a 'good chance' to be active in Week 3. Even in defeat, the Ravens' ability to handle blitz pressure was answered.
Ravens Place Linebacker Josh Ross on Injured Reserve
Undrafted rookie linebacker Josh Ross suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
Steven Means Suffers Torn Achilles, Out for Year
The Ravens' outside linebacker corps is now even thinner. Devin Duvernay and Pepe Williams injuries don't look serious.
Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 2 vs. Dolphins
Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters weren't full-go and three rookie defensive backs topped 50% of the snaps.
What the Dolphins Said After Comeback Win Over Ravens
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill talk about how they were able to mount a huge comeback against the Ravens defense.
Late for Work 9/19: Media Reacts to Ravens' Late-Game Collapse
Media calls for Ravens to "pay that man" after Lamar Jackson's MVP-like performance. Ravens passing offense continues to make splash plays.
Ravens Defense Reacts to Meltdown in Dolphins Loss
Giving up 28 points in the fourth quarter, the Ravens defense made several mistakes that cost them a victory against the Dolphins.
The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts After Dolphins Collapse
This one stings a lot, but it's just Week 2. The Ravens secondary is hobbled, not broken. Lamar Jackson snapped the Dolphins' blitz.
Lamar Jackson Beat the Blitz, But the Ravens Didn't Win
Lamar Jackson made electrifying plays against Miami's blitz pressure, but was disappointed after the Ravens squandered a 21-point lead to lose Sunday against the Dolphins.
Marcus Williams Is Off to a Blazing Start in Baltimore
Marcus Williams became the first player in Ravens history to get three interceptions in the first two games of the season.