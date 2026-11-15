50 Words or Less: Jacoby Brissett Has Traits to Get Ravens on Track

Jacoby Brissett has handled challenging situations before.

In 2019, when Brissett was a 27-year-old with the Indianapolis Colts, star quarterback Andrew Luck abruptly retired just two weeks before the regular season. Brissett, who had just one full season of starting experience under his belt before then, stepped in and stepped up, leading the Colts to a 5-2 start.

Seven years later, the Ravens (4-5) have traded for Brissett to help them end a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) on Monday night.

It will be Brissett's first start for Baltimore, but hardly his first rodeo. When the waters get choppy, leaders don't jump ship. Brissett has a strong presence that can rally teammates, as he becomes the fourth quarterback to start for the Ravens this season.

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell played with Brissett in Arizona last season and can vouch for his persona.

"Just, knowing him, the way he prepares, how smart he is, his leadership capabilities and where we're at right now as a team – that's exactly what we need," Campbell said.