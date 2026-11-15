50 Words or Less: Jacoby Brissett Has Traits to Get Ravens on Track

Jacoby Brissett has handled challenging situations before.
In 2019, when Brissett was a 27-year-old with the Indianapolis Colts, star quarterback Andrew Luck abruptly retired just two weeks before the regular season. Brissett, who had just one full season of starting experience under his belt before then, stepped in and stepped up, leading the Colts to a 5-2 start.
Seven years later, the Ravens (4-5) have traded for Brissett to help them end a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) on Monday night.
It will be Brissett's first start for Baltimore, but hardly his first rodeo. When the waters get choppy, leaders don't jump ship. Brissett has a strong presence that can rally teammates, as he becomes the fourth quarterback to start for the Ravens this season.
Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell played with Brissett in Arizona last season and can vouch for his persona.
"Just, knowing him, the way he prepares, how smart he is, his leadership capabilities and where we're at right now as a team – that's exactly what we need," Campbell said.
What the Ravens need most Monday night is a victory that would get them back to .500 and start an opportunity to build positive momentum. Here are my other thoughts heading into Week 10, all in 50 words or less:
- Brissett will be in the spotlight, but so will Baltimore's defense. After giving up at least 33 points in three straight games, the Ravens know they must play better defense to win consistently. Will there be lineup changes or snaps divided differently? We're about to find out.
- One welcome change to Baltimore's lineup will be the return of top cornerback Nate Wiggins, who missed the Week 9 game against Jacksonville (illness). Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions. Wiggins would love adding to that total.
- Since the start of the 2025 season, the Ravens' home record is 4-9. That's a sore subject that has been revisited among players and coaches leading up to this game. "It's extremely important. It's as simple as that, we've got to defend our home turf," linebacker Teddye Buchanan said.
- Derrick Henry has been held to fewer than 60 yards rushing the past four games. If Brissett sparks the passing attack, opponents must think twice before loading the box to stop Henry. "They kind of have to defend every blade of grass," Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle said.
- Henry and Brissett were both in the 2016 draft class but have never been teammates. Henry's looking forward to them joining forces. "He knows how to come in and approach it every day, step in and lead," Henry said. "We're excited to have him."
- Despite trading for Ryan Neuzil, the Ravens are expected to have the same starting offensive line for the second straight week. Injuries have made it difficult for the line to build chemistry. The front five playing well would help both Henry and Brissett.
- Another challenge for the Ravens' offense is to avoid pre-snap penalties. They entered Week 10 with a league-high 24 false starts. Baltimore's coaching staff and players have made a concerted effort to alleviate that problem, because they can't afford to have it linger all season.
- The Ravens have had plenty of company making changes at quarterback. According to NBC Sports research, at least 50 different quarterbacks will have started NFL games through Week 10. It will be just the second time in 15 years that many different quarterbacks have started through Week 10.
- New kicker Riley Patterson has made four of five field goal attempts against Baltimore during his career, but he's never attempted a field goal at M&T Bank Stadium. If Patterson gets an opportunity Monday night, the Ravens need him to deliver.
- I expect Zay Flowers to be targeted often Monday night. He's had three catches for six yards over the last two games, including no catches against Buffalo – his first career shutout. With Brissett in the lineup, getting Flowers cooking is a recipe for success.