Jacoby Jones' Pigeon Toes Take Center Stage

Apr 22, 2013 at 03:39 PM
22_DWTS_news.jpg


Jacoby Jones was born with a dancing problem.

His natural pigeon toes have consistently been an issue with judges on "Dancing With The Stars," but they were even more under the spotlight during Monday's episode and led to a slide in the wide receiver's score from last week.

Jones and partner Karina Smirnoff took on the quickstep, which requires perfectly straight toes. Jones once again looked smooth and energetic, but those toes were still pointed in.

Jones and partner Karina Smirnoff received a score of 23, a drop from their season-high of 26 last week. They were outdone by three other couples, including a pair of 29s.

"I'm not trying [to correct my toes]," Jones said after his dance. "Once everything ends, I've got to go back to my day job and I need my pigeon toes. I have to be fast."

It was Stevie Wonder night, and Jones danced to "For Once In My Life."

In the week of rehearsals for the ballroom dance, Smirnoff knew it would be a challenge for Jones.

"There's no way to camouflage pigeon toes," Smirnoff said. "You either turn them out, or they're going to be there visible for the whole world to see."

"My feet are made like that," Jones told the television audience. "They're not going to turn out. I've tried all five weeks. So I'm just going to dance."

Here's what the judges thought of Jones' quickstep:

Bruno Tonioli: "You took off like the Indy 500. You took the first run and I thought you were going to end up in the Hollywood Hills. I tell you, your energy is amazing. Yes, the frame could be better. The footwork, you put some work in it and it shows. Yes, there's room for improvement, but I enjoyed it."

Carrie Ann Inaba: "Sure, yeah your feet are a little funky. But you make up for it. And every time you come out here and you do something special, you surprise me. It's hard to do, we've been watching for 16 seasons, a thousand, billion dancers, and yet somehow you bring a new element, which I love. I like the form, I like the frame, I think Bruno's wrong."

Len Goodman: "I know it's Stevie Wonder night, but this is like a Beatles medley. It started off and I was thinking, "Please, Please Me." By the end I was thinking, "Help." Honestly, you need to work (boos) … This is a dance that doesn't 100 percent suit you. ... Jacoby, I admire you, I like you and I'm willing you every week to do great. We had a few people tonight that had dances that didn't suit them particularly well. You're a rhythmic dancer. You want to get out there and let it all happen; and this is a dance that is really confined. You did a good job with a hard dance. It's not your best but it's not your worst."

The couples were also divided into two teams to compete in a group dance. Jones and Smirnoff's team "Paso Doble" received a score of 22, which when added to their individual score gave Jones and Smirnoff a 55 for the evening. Team Salsa earned a score of 25.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Have Four Rule Change Proposals. Here's the Full List

In addition to the Ravens' innovative overtime proposal, the team is also re-proposing ideas to help on-field officials with off-field assistance.
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Willie Snead IV Signs With Raiders

The veteran wide receiver who spent the past three seasons with the Ravens is reportedly on his way to the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

What Mink Thinks: What the JuJu Smith-Schuster Reports Tell Us

If reports are true, the Ravens are clearly ready to spend money to upgrade at wide receiver. So what's the issue? It's not necessarily the easy explanation.
news

In Uncertain Market, Derek Wolfe Is Happy to Be Back in Baltimore

Defensive end Derek Wolfe said he was worried his days playing football might be done because of a lower salary cap.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign a Wide Receiver?

When will Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews get their extensions? Will more exotic blitzes be coming after the losses of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue?
news

Derek Wolfe Returns to Baltimore on Three-Year Deal

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has returned after a strong first season with the Ravens.
news

Tyus Bowser Stays With Ravens on a Four-Year Deal

The versatile outside linebacker is adept at dropping in coverage and on the ascending part of his career.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Linebacker Chris Board to One-Year Deal

The special teams dynamo and reserve linebacker is coming back for another year.
news

What Mink Thinks: Stockpiling Compensatory Picks Is an Especially Good Strategy This Year

The Ravens have always been the NFL's best at playing the compensatory pick game, and it makes even more sense this offseason.
news

Ravens Officially Bring Back Linebacker Pernell McPhee

The Ravens have helped solidify their outside linebacker unit by retaining the hard-nosed veteran.
news

Reports: Matthew Judon Agrees to Big Deal With Patriots

Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon reportedly signed for four years, $56 million with the New England Patriots.
news

John Harbaugh Envisions Fans Back at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021

The Ravens are hoping for a much different 2021 season. The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that they'll be at 25 percent capacity at the beginning of the season.
Advertising