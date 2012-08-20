John Harbaugh Defends Cornerbacks' Preseason Play

Aug 20, 2012 at 01:35 PM
20_CBs_NFL_news.jpg


Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones put up 109 yards against the Ravens defense in the preseason opener. Detroit's Calvin Johnson put up 111 the next week.

Head Coach John Harbaugh isn't reading too much into it.

He came to the defense of his cornerbacks' preseason play Monday afternoon after practice, saying he didn't give them any safety help or come up with elaborate schemes.

"We are lining up and matching guys up one-on-one," Harbaugh said. "There is no game plan involved in what we are doing now [during the preseason]. We didn't roll over top of Calvin Johnson. We didn't roll over top in Atlanta of any receiver. We didn't mix our coverages at all. We just put those guys out there and let them play."

Harbaugh said the point of preseason games is to somewhat expose the cornerbacks so that they can identify errors and correct them before it really matters.

"We just want to develop our technique," Harbaugh said. "When there are things that you struggle with, that's what you want to find out. It's only going to make us better."

The Ravens often left* *their cornerbacks to fend for themselves in Friday's game against Detroit. And it was exactly what the Lions' Johnson wanted. He ended up making a play on cornerback Jimmy Smith  for an 18-yard touchdown.

"They were blitzing a lot," Johnson said. "They leave their DBs on an island. When that happens our eyes get wide and we can't wait."

So will the Ravens continue this practice during the regular season?

With outside linebacker Terrell Suggs out indefinitely with his Achilles injury, Baltimore will be looking for others to step up and fill the pass-rush void. Those people could come from the secondary, such as safety Bernard Pollard. Some analysts believe that may put more responsibility on the shoulders of the cornerbacks.

Smith and Cary Williams didn't see that being the case, however.

"I feel like every corner in the league is man-on-man, on an island. That's the description of our job," Smith said. "It's not like we have to do extra good because Sizzle is missing."

"We had those calls in last year too, and those things don't change," Williams said. "We've just got to go out there and play like we're supposed to. The last couple weeks we haven't really been doing that. This week, we want to play like we expect and play like what is expected of us."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ronnie Stanley Rests Friday, Questionable to Play

Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari are both questionable. J.K. Dobbins is fine after dealing with a chest issue early in the week.

news

Cover Story: How Lamar Jackson Keeps Raising His Game And Adding to His Bandwagon

Through three games this season, Lamar Jackson has taken his game to places that have sparked talk about him winning another MVP.

news

News & Notes: Jason Pierre-Paul Feels Ready to Make an Instant Impact

John Harbaugh is shocked by Tua Tagovailoa concussion situation. Ravens send condolences after Gavin Escobar's death.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bills, Week 4

Get the history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and fan poll for Sunday's Ravens-Bills game at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

Late for Work 9/30: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bills Game of the Week

A Ringer writer contends that the Ravens' explosive offense isn't sustainable.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Rare Underdogs at Home vs. Bills

The vast majority of pundits are picking the Bills to beat the Ravens in Week 4 at M&T Bank Stadium.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Expect Travis Jones to Keep Growing with More Opportunities

Kyle Hamilton no more confident this week than last. Ravens practice with wet ball in anticipation of rainy weather on Sunday. Finishing strong is a focus for rookie punter Jordan Stout.

news

How the Ravens Defense Is Approaching the Unique Challenge of Josh Allen

The Ravens have one of the NFL's most difficult quarterbacks to prepare for. Now they'll go against another unicorn.

news

Ronnie Stanley Feels 'Really Close' to Return

Ronnie Stanley talks about the different approach he and the Ravens took after his second ankle surgery.

news

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen Share Mutual Respect Before Big-Time Matchup

Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have gone from questioned quarterbacks in the 2018 draft class to the top of the game.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Color Rush Uniforms for Big Game

The Ravens are wearing their all-purple color rush uniforms for the sixth time in team history.

news

Michael Pierce Has Season-Ending Surgery, Placed on IR

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce revealed via Instagram his decision to have season-ending surgery on his torn biceps.

Find Tickets
Advertising