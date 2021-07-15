JULY 18 M&T BANK STADIUM JOB FAIR

On Sunday (July 18) from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., the Baltimore Ravens will conduct their second job fair at M&T Bank Stadium, seeking candidates who will provide fans the best level of service on gameday during the 2021 NFL season.

Appointments can be made at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs, or if an interested candidate doesn't have an appointment, walkups are also welcomed. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.

The Ravens encourage candidates to sign up for an interview in advance. If candidates sign up for a scheduled interview time, arrive to their scheduled interview time and then interview, those candidates will receive a gift card from Safeway.

"With over 200 team members hired on the spot at our June job fair, we look forward to keeping the momentum going," Ravens director of guest experience Rich Tamayo stated. "We are hoping to reach – or even surpass – that number of hires again, as we strive to bring in the best candidates who will contribute to providing fans a top-notch experience in 2021."

The Ravens' stadium partners staff the following positions for games and other special events at M&T Bank Stadium:

Aramark (Food & Beverage Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse.

Aramark Venue Services (Housekeeping)

Positions include, but are not limited to, supervisors, leads and custodians.

S.A.F.E. Management (Crowd Management)

Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors.

Standard Parking Plus (Parking Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers and flaggers.

Job Fair Details

• Sunday, July 18 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Candidates should park in Lot D and will enter the stadium through the southwest lobby.