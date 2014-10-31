Kamar Aiken Reminds Ravens Of Anquan Boldin





He's got the black-tinted visor, rocked-up arms, soft hands and a chill demeanor.

Is Anquan Boldin back?

Nope, it's Kamar Aiken. But Aiken hears the Boldin comparisons within the Ravens' walls.

"They say that here because I'm strong," Aiken said before making a wise crack. "I might be a little faster than Anquan."

Aiken has become growing part of the Ravens offense. He has 11 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. He has more targets (16) than Jacoby Jones (13), and is ahead of him on the depth chart.

With wide receiver Michael Campanaro going down with a hamstring injury, Aiken's role could grow even more.

"I'm sure you all have noticed Kamar is very smart," Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak said. "He plays a lot of spots, so he's been playing a lot. He's been playing some X, playing some Z, playing what we call the 'Zebra' receiver – so Kamar has earned his way on the field. He's played well for us."

Aiken entered training camp as a longshot. He was a consistent performer throughout the summer and preseason, but was on the bubble. When Aiken made the 53-man roster, pundits believed it was in large part because he plays special teams.

But Aiken, who has gone through 16 NFL transactions after getting signed and cut by the Bills, Bears, Patriots and Ravens in three years, has done much more than that.

"I feel like I put in the work and I'm kind of getting rewarded a little bit for it," Aiken said. "Everything's been happening how it's supposed to happen in my mind, so I'm not really surprised."

Aiken came out of the gates strong with four catches for 30 yards in Week 1. He had a 22-yard catch against Carolina, then a 17-yard touchdown in Tampa Bay. He hauled in an 18-yard pass against Atlanta. He was making the most of his opportunities.

The Ravens rewarded him with a season-high 33 snaps last week in Cincinnati. He was on the field for half of the team's offensive plays. Aiken just wishes he made a couple more.

The Ravens trusted Aiken enough to target him on fourth down from the 1-yard line. They also tried to hit him on a long bomb down the field. Both fell incomplete, and the one in the end zone went through Aiken's hands.

But Aiken isn't letting those missed opportunities bother him.

"Since high school that's one thing I've always had. I've had coaches that always taught me that play is that play and leave it as that and move on. I have a short memory," Aiken said.