Lamar Jackson Burns Titans for Historic Long Touchdown Run

Lamar Jackson can turn a game around in the blink of an eye.
Jackson burned the Titans defense with a 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, tying the game at 10-10 after Tennessee jumped out to an early 10-point lead.
It was the second-longest touchdown run by a quarterback in playoff history. Only San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's 56-yard touchdown run against the Green Bay Packers in the 2012 Divisional Round was longer.
Jackson reached 20.52 miles per hour on the run and his 71.2 yards of distance from snap to pylon was the most yards he's ever traveled as a runner in his NFL career.
