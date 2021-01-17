Lamar Jackson Leaves Playoff Game With Concussion

Lamar Jackson was ruled out of Saturday night's playoff game on the final play of the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hard hit to the back of the head.

Jackson's injury occurred after he recovered a wild snap from Patrick Mekari that sailed over his head and rolled toward the Ravens' end zone. After picking up the loose ball, Jackson flung the ball downfield to avoid being sacked, but he still took a hard hit near the end zone from Bills defenders Tramaine Edmunds and Trent Murphy.

The back of Jackson's head slammed against the turf and he was immediately taken to the locker room and entered the concussion protocol. He was ruled out at the start of the Ravens' next drive and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley took over with the Ravens trailing, 17-3.