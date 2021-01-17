Lamar Jackson Leaves Playoff Game With Concussion

Jan 16, 2021 at 11:03 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

011621-NEWS-Lamar-Jackson-Concussion-Protocol
Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field after the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Lamar Jackson was ruled out of Saturday night's playoff game on the final play of the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hard hit to the back of the head.

Jackson's injury occurred after he recovered a wild snap from Patrick Mekari that sailed over his head and rolled toward the Ravens' end zone. After picking up the loose ball, Jackson flung the ball downfield to avoid being sacked, but he still took a hard hit near the end zone from Bills defenders Tramaine Edmunds and Trent Murphy.

The back of Jackson's head slammed against the turf and he was immediately taken to the locker room and entered the concussion protocol. He was ruled out at the start of the Ravens' next drive and undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley took over with the Ravens trailing, 17-3.

Huntley saw action in just two games this season after Jackson went to the bench late during blowouts against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Huntley ripped off a 19-yard run on his first play but missed a wide-open Marquise Brown for a possible long touchdown on fourth down of the following drive.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson Throws First Career Red-Zone Interception at the Worst Time

Lamar Jackson had never thrown an interception in the red zone, tossing 49 touchdowns instead. But a 101-yard pick-six put the Ravens in a big hole.
news

Rare Misses: Justin Tucker Doinks Two Early Field Goals vs. Bills

Pro Bowl kicker Justin Tucker had a rough start Saturday night, as his first two field goal attempts clanged off the uprights.
news

Marcus Peters Is Active to Help Secondary Defend Stefon Diggs

The Ravens are at full strength against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional playoffs.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bills

Fans can tune into Saturday's divisional playoff game at 8:15 p.m. on NBC, stream it on mobile or listen live on radio.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bills

Get the tune-in information, series history, top storylines and matchups to watch for tonight's divisional playoff against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The central question is whether Baltimore's defense can make enough plays. This is why the Ravens acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. A window of opportunity is open for Mark Andrews.
news

Lamar Jackson Keeps Winning As He Keeps Learning

Still just 24 years old, a mature Lamar Jackson is enjoying his third trip to the playoffs, and he's driven to reach the ultimate destination.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Bills (Divisional Playoffs)

See who analysts are predicting will win Saturday night's divisional playoff game in Buffalo.
news

Late for Work 1/15: Predictions for Ravens vs. Bills

Lamar Jackson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have both silenced their critics. Rapper Mike Jones has become a Jackson fan and calls John Harbaugh 'an OG.' 
news

Ravens Commit $500,000 for New Destination Playground

The new playground at Northwest Regional Park in Owings Mills will feature a wheelchair accessible rubberized surface, as well as features for children of all ages, including a timed 40-yard dash.
news

News & Notes: Stefon Diggs Is the 'One That Got Away'

Ravens not stressing about possible snow in Buffalo. Devin Singletary could be a workhorse back against the Ravens. Thanks to Lamar Jackson, rapper Mike Jones is having a good week.

Advertising