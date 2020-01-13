Late for Work 1/13: Lamar Jackson's Season Still Matters; Takeaways from Season-Ending Loss

It should be noted that Jackson had the flu and Andrews was dealing with an ankle injury when the Ravens took on the Steelers in Week 17, so they likely wouldn't have played regardless. And players who did play in the regular-season finale contributed to the slow start.

Harbaugh was asked after the game whether he thought rust was an issue.

"It's unanswerable," Harbaugh said. "Our guys practiced really hard and did the best they could, but we didn't play a sharp football game, for sure. What should you attribute that to? I guess you can theorize a lot of different things."

CBS Sports' David Amendolara didn't buy the notion that rust was the sole cause of the Ravens' struggles.

"That's part of it, but it can't be what you point to as the reason the Ravens lost," Amendolara said. "Because number one, that does not take into account how good the Titans were … The Ravens being unable to stop Derrick Henry is not because they were rusty, and that's a huge part of yesterday's game.