Late for Work 1/2: 'Time's Running Out' for Ravens to Right Struggles

Ravens Offense Has Little Time to Right Flaws; Will Lamar Jackson's Return Be Enough?

In an all-too-familiar scene in a storied rivalry, the Pittsburgh Steelers marched down late in the fourth quarter and scored a dagger of a touchdown with under a minute left to play.

The Ravens offense had a chance to respond, but their struggles came to a head once more and the 16-13 loss was sealed as Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted Tyler Huntley five plays into the comeback attempt. Baltimore's two previous fourth-quarter drives were both three-and-outs.

This marked the fifth game the Ravens have scored 20 or fewer points, with Huntley getting the start in four of them. Right now, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec doesn't see this offense competing against any of the top teams in the playoffs.

"The Ravens have to know that the way they've played recently will be nowhere near good enough to beat the Bengals on the road in Week 18 or really anybody once the playoffs start. This is not a team that's gathering momentum or peaking at the right time," Zrebiec wrote. "Over the last month-plus, they've survived far more than they've flourished. They can't possibly think they're going to be able to win a matchup against the likes of the Bills, Chiefs or Bengals. They're going to need to score points, and right now, their offense is a mess."

According to The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer, "time's running out" on the Ravens to solve their offensive issues.

"Tyler Huntley said he was trying to make a play on the Steelers' game-sealing interception, which might as well be the theme of this late-season Ravens offense: Just trying to make a play," Shaffer wrote. "The defense was strong enough to get a win. The special teams play was strong enough to get a win. But this offense? Not with Lamar Jackson sidelined. Not with the state of the Ravens' wide receivers. Not with a ground game that needed to be great but was merely good."

Press Box's Bo Smolka questions if he Jackson's return will be enough.