Late for Work 1/20: Looking at the Ravens' 2021 Salary Cap Situation

McFarland acknowledged that this is an early projection, but it gives a good idea of what the Ravens are expected to work with this offseason. There are plenty of factors that will play into the salary cap space over the next few months, but it's time to pump the brakes on a free-agent spending spree.

The Ravens don't usually rank among the league leaders in cap space, but McFarland noted that there's ways to create more. That could include extensions, releases, trades or restructures.

It could also lead to the possibility of signing players on shorter, "prove it" deals like we've seen Baltimore do in the past.

"[N]ow the Ravens, much like most NFL teams, are going to have to make tough decisions about their rosters – and perhaps release some players they would otherwise prefer to keep," McFarland wrote. "The Salary Cap is always a puzzle – especially this year – and the Ravens' Front Office will likely use a combination of the above maneuvers to create the Cap space necessary to address the team's pressing roster needs. While it's going to be tough for the Ravens, there are certainly a lot of teams in far worse shape than the Ravens. At least that bodes well for the Ravens.