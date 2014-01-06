Late For Work 1/6: Interesting Decisions With Terrell Suggs, Haloti Ngata

Potential Cuts: Based on this chart, and not necessarily on performance, McFarland believes linebacker Jameel McClain, fullback Vonta Leach and punter Sam Koch are candidates to be cut this offseason. They would all provide solid cap savings and not a lot of dead money.

Probably Safe: Neither defensive lineman Chris Canty nor guard Marshal Yanda are strong candidates to be cut. Canty doesn't cost much, and while Yanda does, he is a Pro Bowler and the dead money is too much. Canty "is expected to be back," reports The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson.

Unlikely Cuts:Although he's coming off the worst season of his career, running back Ray Rice would cost more to cut than to keep.* *Cornerback Lardarius Webb would only save $500,000. "In both of these cases, the dead money versus cap savings makes a release highly unlikely," McFarland wrote.

As for Rice, there's really only one thing the Ravens can do.

"They have to remove the emotion from it, to the best of their ability, and hope that they can get the old Ray Rice back with the kind of money they're paying him," Louis Riddick, an ESPN analyst and former Philadelphia Eagles director of pro personnel, told Wilson.

Interesting Decisions With Ngata, Suggs:And now comes two of the biggest reported cap hits of 2014 … outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata.

Since cutting Ngata would create huge cap damage in the form of $15 million, releasing him is not a "likely proposition." However, McFarland points out that releasing him after June 1 (spreading the cap hit to $7.5 million in 2014 and $7.5 million in 2015), could be an option and the Ravens could use the money ($8.5 million) to sign draft picks. The rest could carry over to 2015 to offset dead money there.

Financially, Suggs represents a potentially realistic option for a release, which would result in a reported $7.8 million in cap savings.

"Now we get to the more interesting decisions," McFarland wrote. "Terrell Suggs is entering the final year of his contract, is on the wrong side of age 30, and much like Anquan Boldin last offseason, represents the single easiest place to find the most Cap savings from one player."

Of course there is another option for Suggs and Ngata: restructured contracts. A contract restructure and extension for Suggs could keep him in Baltimore for the rest of his career.

The Ravens are expected to approach Suggs about adjusting his deal and try to reach a compromise that would lower his salary cap figure, according to Wilson, but it won't be easy.

"That's a hard one with Suggs," Joel Corry, a former NFL agent told Wilson. "How much do you pay him, and how do you agree on his value? You can't pay a guy for what he's done in the past. If you want to extend him, only one pass rusher has signed a deal that averaged over $10 million when they were over 30 years old, and that's [Chicago Bears defensive end] Julius Peppers.

"Suggs may have to accept that his best days are behind him, but most players don't acknowledge that. They have to play this one just right or go find a guy to be his potential replacement if they can't work it out. The Ravens already have [strong-side linebacker] Elvis Dumervil on the roster at under his market value, with a $1 million salary for next year, but they would need another pass rusher to replace Suggs if they can't find common ground."

