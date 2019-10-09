Late for Work 10/9: Pundits Debate the Ravens as Super Bowl Contenders

Stephen A. Smith countered Kellerman and Clark's argument. He believes in Jackson's playmaking ability and that the Ravens' defense will improve as the season progresses.

"Regardless of what we saw a couple of weeks ago when they went up against Cleveland, the Ravens' defense is usually a defense to be respected, particularly as a season wanes," Smith said. "You combine that with the fact that you have a quarterback who is not a stationary target … and a guy that has the potential to move the chains because of what he can do with his feet, not necessarily as an elite thrower of the football.

"Then you couple that with what we're seeing from the rest of the NFL. My mentality is that I look at it and I say, 'Excuse me, could they beat the Patriots? Potentially. Could they give Kansas City a run for their money? Yes.'"

Ravens Stay Stagnant in Power Rankings

After falling in last week's power rankings, the Ravens remained stagnant despite a win against the Steelers. Baltimore stayed at the same ranking or moved one spot in five of the seven publications we looked at.

Their highest rise was three spots from No. 14 to No. 11 in CBS Sports' rankings, who gave credit to the Ravens for gutting out a win on the road.

"That was a tough, hard-fought battle on the road at Pittsburgh," Pete Prisco wrote. "They won a game even when Lamar Jackson struggled, which is a good sign.

Local pundits like WNST's Luke Jones echoed a similar statement.