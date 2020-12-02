Late for Work 12/2: Predictions for Ravens vs. Steelers 

Ravens Loss 'Wouldn't Finish Them Off'

The Ravens have had the odds stacked against them this season, but one Pittsburgh media member isn't counting them out of the playoff hunt even if they lose on Wednesday.

"[T]hat wouldn't be ideal for the Ravens, but don't kid yourself — it wouldn't finish them off," The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Paul Zeise wrote. "I actually think it wouldn't even put them on the brink of being finished. There are just too many variables and factors that are in their favor. They aren't just going to wilt away meekly; they are actually still going to be very much alive and kicking."

A loss against the Steelers would eliminate the Ravens from the AFC North race, but a wild-card spot is still in play.

Zeise believes Ravens are still one or the best three or four teams in the AFC once they get back to full strength from their COVID-19 outbreak.

"The Ravens' roster is better than that of the Browns, Colts and Dolphins, and those are three teams ahead of them in the AFC playoff chase," Zeise wrote. "I don't buy any of those three teams as being able to continue to hold off the Ravens because I think all three are flawed.

"The Ravens are better than all three of those teams and should be able to move past them. The Ravens also beat the Colts and already beat the Browns once (and a sweep is very likely), so they would hold the tiebreakers over those two teams. That all seems to favor the Ravens and their ability to make a playoff push in the final five games."

Not only could health benefit the Ravens, but so should their schedule. After the Steelers, four of their last five games come against teams with losing records.

There's a good chance the Ravens could finish the season at 11-5 or 10-6, which should be enough to earn them a wild-card spot in an expanded playoff field. And an experienced John Harbaugh-led team would be a difficult matchup in the postseason, no matter the year.

"There is a long road, I know, and a lot can happen and injuries are a factor, but the Ravens are actually in better position than it would appear if you look at the big picture," Zeise added. "Yes, the Steelers could beat the Ravens and put a dent in their playoff hopes, but it wouldn't be a major dent and it certainly wouldn't be the end of the line or anything close to that.