Late For Work 12/8: Gutsiest NFL Coach, John Harbaugh, Saves Ravens Season

Dec 08, 2014 at 01:30 AM
08_LFW_HarbsGutsyCall_news.jpg


The real-time tweets criticizing – then praising – John Harbaugh's decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 34-yard line early in the third quarter were amusing.

Jones wasn't the only one. ESPN's Jamison Hensley called it a "bad decision." That was even his assessment after the Ravens converted.

There's no doubt the call was gutsy. I mean, name the last time off the top of your head a team went for it deep in their own territory with that much time left on the clock.

But this wasn't about percentages. It wasn't about how many times the Ravens had previously converted (by the way, they're tied for seventh in the league, converting 60 percent of fourth downs). This was about a coach going with his gut, given all he knew and felt about his team and his season in the moment.

His gamble on his players paid off as the Ravens converted on a quarterback sneak, and seven plays later the offense scored the go-ahead touchdown. And the praise poured in.

After the game, players and analysts didn't overlook how the gutsy decision served as the catalyst that propelled them to victory.

"As far as turning points go, this fourth down was it," Hensley wrote after the game. "In many ways, it was fourth down and the season."

"John Harbaugh gambled and won on a fourth-and-short, and it turned out to be the key decision of the game," added The Baltimore Sun's Mike Preston.

Said veteran leader Steve Smith Sr.: "He kind of has that go-for-it look."

Wide receiver Kamar Aiken: "It was all or nothing."

The call Harbaugh made is symbolic of a greater unique quality that seldom gets highlighted. Think of the larger context:

The Ravens just got punched in the gut due to a come-from-behind win by the San Diego Chargers that dealt a major hit to their playoff chances. Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata was just suspended for four games. The losses to key players like Ray Rice, Dennis Pitta and Jimmy Smith have taken their toll. And the Ravens just "played arguably their worst quarter of the season," says The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

Harbaugh and the Ravens' backs were firmly against the proverbial wall. And the head coach knew exactly what to do to help his team through difficult times.

"The Ravens saved their season in grand style in Miami. … Harbaugh never gets enough credit for this, but he is great at getting his team ready to play when facing adversity," wrote Preston. "It's his biggest strength and very valuable."

Hensley concurs: "Harbaugh is at his best as a coach when his team faces adversity because he knows how to get the Baltimore Ravens in the right mindset. … [N]othing put the Ravens in a must-win mentality more than Harbaugh going for it on fourth down-and-1. Has there been a gutsier decision in Harbaugh's seven seasons as Ravens coach? Has there been a gutsier coaching call in Ravens history?"

So what was going through Harbaugh's mind when he made the decision to go for it?

"That decision right there depends on the guys," Harbaugh said. "I didn't second-guess it. I just wanted our guys to make it."

They did, and it just may have saved the Ravens' season.

Where The Ravens Stand In Playoff Race

Sunday's victory propelled Baltimore to just a half-game behind the division-leading Cincinnati Bengals and placed them squarely in the middle of the AFC wild-card hunt.

Technically, the Ravens fell to third-place in the division because they lose the two-way tiebreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers (best division record) after they beat the Bengals. But make no mistake, Baltimore is in a vastly improved position.

Let's take a look at the AFC playoff standings:

Playoff bound
1. New England Patriots: 10-3
2. Denver Broncos: 10-3
3. Indianapolis Colts: 9-4
4. Cincinnati Bengals: 8-4-1 (better win percentage than San Diego, Pittsburgh)
5. San Diego Chargers: 8-5 (win head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore)
6. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-5 (win division record tiebreaker over Baltimore)

In the hunt
7. Baltimore Ravens: 8-5
8. Houston Texans: 7-6
9. Miami Dolphins: 7-6
10. Kansas City Chiefs: 7-6
11. Buffalo Bills: 7-6
12. Cleveland Browns: 7-6

"The AFC North is going to take a while to untangle," wrote NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal. "Cincinnati had a chance to take control of the division, but they imploded in the second half against Pittsburgh. The Bengals' defense just isn't as consistent as previous years, and they can't count on Andy Dalton to carry them.

"Cleveland's decision to stay with Brian Hoyer will be criticized all week after the Browns blew a 21-7 lead against Indianapolis."

It appears backup Johnny Manziel is already criticizing it. That is, if people are reading his lips correctly.

After Hoyer missed a wide-open Josh Gordon down the sideline, cameras caught Manziel mumbling something, and Internet bloggers think it was something along the lines of, "I would have [bleep]ing hit him."

Don't be surprised if the Ravens face Manziel, not Hoyer, in their Week 17 matchup.

Report: Gorrer Out For Season

Another Ravens cornerback has been hit by the injury bug, and reports indicate it is major.

Danny Gorrer is out for the season with ligament damage to his knee, according to The Sun's Aaron Wilson. Gorrer was carted off the field after sustaining the injury during the fourth quarter.

"Gorrer didn't tear his anterior cruciate ligament, but sources said he sustained damage to another knee ligament that has ended his season," wrote Wilson. "Gorrer will be placed on injured reserve.

"With Gorrer out for the season and rookie cornerback Tramain Jacobs placed on injured reserve Saturday, the Ravens likely will need to add a cornerback for depth. They could also have cornerback Rashaan Melvin active for games. He has been a healthy scratch each week since joining the roster."

Flacco Puts Offense On His Back

Outside of Harbaugh's gamble, the biggest turning point of the game was led by quarterback Joe Flacco.

He bounced back from a rare interception – he hadn't thrown a pick in 127 passes – and orchestrated a 97-yard touchdown drive on the next offensive series. It cut the Dolphins' lead to 10-7 right before the half, and it stole their momentum. The Ravens never relinquished momentum again.

The drive was called "masterful" and "a clinic."

"Joe Flacco put the offense on his back and found open receivers all over the previously-stingy Miami defense," wrote The Sun's Jon Meoli.

Flacco threw a pair of touchdown passes, plus ran in a third.  He was 25-of-33 for 269 yards and a 106.8 quarterback rating, and he found nine different receivers (with Torrey Smith down). This was against the league's No. 2-ranked pass defense.

"Flacco has played near flawless football the last few weeks," wrote Rosenthal. "Flacco is playing like a top-10 quarterback."

Ngata: Thanksgiving, Family Fatigue Led To Adderall Use

Ngata used Adderall because he needed a boost at home during the holidays, reports CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora.

"He told the [Ravens and NFLPA] privately that, with three small children at home and feeling the grind of the season, he took the drug to be in a better state of mind to help with them around the house and tend to them," La Canfora wrote. "The drug, often used by college students to boost their energy and clarity as they pull all-nighters to study for exams, is banned by the NFL as a substance of abuse unless a player has a medical waiver to stipulate he is using it for ADD or some other behavioral issue."

Per La Canfora, the reason why NFL players use the drug is because they need to get more amped and focused for the game.

"While Ngata's version of events will surely draw some skepticism, his interactions with the Ravens were very positive all week, sources said, with General Manager Ozzie Newsome having considerable dialogue with the star defender and his representatives this week," La Canfora added.

"The Ravens retain a desire to keep Ngata for 2015 and beyond."

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said the defense played for Ngata in the passionate ESPN interview below.

Quick Hits

