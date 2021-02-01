Late for Work 2/1: What Pundits Make Of Orlando Brown's 'I'm a LEFT Tackle' Tweet

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote that Brown's tweet "took a few members of the organization by surprise" because, while they know Brown views himself as a left tackle, "it wasn't until recently when some team officials realized it could be a problem."

"It's very hard for teams to pay two offensive tackles at the top of the market at the position. When you take into account the current financial climate, the uncertain present and future of the salary cap and the fact quarterback Lamar Jackson and others will soon need to be paid, it's close to impossible for the Ravens," Zrebiec wrote. "Brown getting a huge free-agent deal from somebody else next offseason (yes, even left tackle money) and the Ravens walking away with another premium compensatory pick in their coffers seemed to be the most likely ending."

The other option, if Baltimore isn't able to pay Brown what he wants or he's adamant about playing left tackle, is trading Brown somewhere so he can play on the blindside. But that certainly doesn't help the Ravens in the immediate future.

"In no way will subtracting Brown from the team's 2021 roster make the Ravens better," Zrebiec wrote. "They're trying to build a Super Bowl-worthy roster and Brown, at least for another year, figured to be a big part of that. They already have enough holes to fill on the offensive line without creating one at right tackle. It would also be foolish to trade their contingency plan at left tackle until they have a better idea of Stanley's progress in returning from a major leg injury."

Zrebiec wrote that General Manager Eric DeCosta would surely listen to trade offers. He traded tight end Hayden Hurst, who wanted a bigger role, last offseason for a second-round pick. But it remains to be seen what Brown would fetch. Zrebiec thinks expecting multiple first-round picks, like the Miami Dolphins got for trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Texans, is "unrealistic."

"There was some skepticism from sources around the league that the Ravens would even get a first-rounder back for Brown, especially since few teams have much cap space to pay veterans and draft picks are more important than ever," Zrebiec wrote.

Other teams' fans (such as the Cowboys and Jaguars) are already clamoring for their squads to trade for Brown, and Ebony Bird's Richie Bradshaw named six possible trade destinations and scenarios.