Late for Work 2/12: Who Is Next in Line for a Contract Extension?

"Humphrey, the team's best cornerback, has one year left on his rookie deal, but the Ravens also hold a fifth-year option and it's almost a certainty that they'll pick that up this offseason," Zrebiec added. "So he'll be under contract through 2021 as well. The Ravens would like to extend him, but it doesn't have to be a priority this offseason."

Among the remaining players on Kasinitz's list, Chris Wormley and Tyus Bowser are also eligible for extensions. Sam Koch, Morgan Cox, and Robert Griffin III could be in line as well. All three are set to enter the final year of their contracts in 2020.

Justin Tucker signed a four-year extension last April, and his counterparts have combined to make one of the top special teams trios. Griffin has two seasons under his belt as the backup in Baltimore and has the ability to mimic Jackson's skill set as well as any quarterback in the league.

"These aren't necessarily franchise-defining decisions," Kasinitz wrote. "Even so, the Ravens are always trying to balance the long-term outlook of the roster with immediate needs, and if it takes stress off DeCosta to secure any member of this trio behind the 2020 season, he can do it soon."

Ed Reed Believes He'd Still Be Playing if He Stayed With Ravens

Can you imagine Ed Reed still roaming the secondary in Baltimore? At 41 years old, the Hall of Fame safety believes it could have happened if he had stayed with the Ravens.