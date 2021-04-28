Late for Work 4/28: Is the Ravens' First-Round Receiver Buzz Fading?

Case Against Trading Back in the First Round

I'm all for looking at both sides of the argument, which is why I found it particularly interesting when Press Box's Glenn Clark made the argument against trading back from the first round.

"[T]hey can't address all their needs early," Clark said of the Ravens. "Because of that, some Ravens fans and analysts have suggested the smartest thing the Ravens could do is to trade back from one of their first-round picks in hopes of acquiring more. I'm … opposed … because the Ravens roster is still in greater need of 'spectacular' than 'solid,' and those are the picks where it is more likely to find 'spectacular.'"

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported that the Ravens are fielding offers for the 31st-overall pick. They could use a trade to move back and acquire more picks, including a second rounder to offset what they lost in the Orlando Brown Jr. trade.

But Clark argued that getting past the top teams in the AFC like the Chiefs comes down to finding true difference-makers in the draft. That's even more important with an extension for Jackson looming.

"It's not that paying a quarterback ruins a football team," Clark added. "It's that the combination of paying a quarterback and failing to find players in the draft who prove to be spectacular early in their careers can ruin a football team. The Ravens must start drafting now to overcome the cap issues they'll face after paying Jackson.