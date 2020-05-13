Late for Work 5/13: Patrick Queen Is a 'Prime' Defensive Rookie of the Year Candidate  

If there's one stat the Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec isn't putting stock into ahead of the 2020 season, it's the strength of schedule.

"There's been a lot made of the Ravens having the easiest schedule in the league based on opponent winning percentage from last year," Zrebiec wrote. "I don't put a ton of stock into that as the best metric to deciding difficulty of schedule. Every year, there are a few teams who are supposed to stink and they wind up being pretty good, and vice versa. All three AFC North opponents should be better, as should a few others on the schedule, like the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys."

Delanie Walker Makes Sense As a Free-Agent Fit

Behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle, tight end is one of the more interesting position battles to watch this offseason.

The Ravens don't have a clear third option after trading Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons and ESPN’s Matt Bowen thinks free-agent Delanie Walker would be a fit in Baltimore.

"Signing in Baltimore makes sense for Walker given the Ravens' offensive structure," Bowen wrote. "Multiple tight ends, play-action and middle-of-the-field throws. Plus, at this stage of his career, Walker would join a team eyeing a championship run."

The Ravens also added two talented undrafted rookies in Eli Wolf and Jacob Breeland. On the roster, Charles Scarff could fill the role after spending last season on the practice squad.

Walker, who turns 35 in August, has the advantage of proven experience. The three-time Pro Bowler has racked up 5,888 yards and 36 touchdowns in 14 seasons. He may be an even more intriguing add as a run blocker.

"Walker got his opportunity to be the guy with the Tennessee Titans in 2013, and in the five-year stretch that followed, he showed that he could be one of the league's best tight ends in a lead role," PFF’s Ben Linsey added. "He only continued to progress as a run blocker, earning a position-high 82.5 run-blocking grade from 2013 to 2017."

Injuries have been the biggest concern for Walker in recent seasons. He's played in just eight games over the last two years.

Keeping three tight ends on the roster is almost a given in Greg Roman's offense. Andrews, Boyle, and Hurst each played at least 40 percent of the team's offensive snaps last season.

Jackson Shares His Pregame Meal Ritual

Ever wonder what a reigning MVP quarterback eats before every game? For Jackson, his pregame meal ritual has been the same since high school.

"Shrimp Alfredo, that's my meal before the game," Jackson told CNBC. "They say [pasta] helps your brain. I feel like I go out with a level head and I can think."

That might not be the most popular choice among pregame meals, but it's certainly worked for Jackson. I'd say after winning the Heisman Trophy and MVP, keep giving him as much shrimp Alfredo as his heart desires.

From an exercise standpoint, loading up on carbohydrates makes sense before going out and breaking ankles.

"Consuming that pasta and sauce is heavy and turns into glycogen that's supposed to sustain him a long time," Sports Illustrated’s Chris Chavez said. "Two to three days before a race is what I've been taught in the past. He's an MVP and I've never played four quarters of an NFL game but I'd think he's burning off a bunch of his fuel and glycogen stores in that span of time. For the amount of exercise he's doing, I don't think the shrimp Alfredo would weigh him down. Especially with how much running he's doing on the field plus pregame warmups and such."