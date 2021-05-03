Late for Work 5/3: Pundits See Ben Cleveland Making the Biggest Immediate Impact

What Was Said (and What Actually Happened) From the Pre-Draft Presser

Previously in Late for Work, we looked at some of the questions General Manager Eric DeCosta could be asked during the Ravens' pre-draft press conference and how he would respond to them.

Now that the draft is over, I thought it would be interesting to go back and dissect some excerpts of what was actually said, and what did (or didn't) happen.

"Is this the type of draft where you see depth at pass rusher? Or is this the kind of draft where you think it's going to be top-heavy in finding a guy?"

What DeCosta Said: "It's a strong draft I think with edge pass rushers across the board, basically, in any round. So, there are certainly some players that we like at the top of the board in the first round [and] second round. But as we look at the depth of the draft, we see really good players at that position – outside linebackers scattered throughout."

What Actually Happened: DeCosta was pretty straightforward with this answer and that showed during the draft. The Ravens selected Oweh in the first round at No. 31. They also added another pass rusher with Daelin Hayes in the fifth round.

Another interesting part of DeCosta's answer to the question was the emphasis on developing pass rushers in the Ravens' defensive scheme. Both Oweh and Hayes were regarded as prospects with tons of upside potential at the NFL level.

"[I]t was important [for Baltimore] to find its next young outside linebacker after Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue left this offseason," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "That's why the Ravens selected an edge-rusher in the first round for the first time since drafting Terrell Suggs in 2003. Every other NFL team had drafted at least one edge-rusher over that span. This should help quiet the narrative that the Ravens value the secondary more than the pass rush."

"You came out and signed Kevin Zeitler early as a big addition. Where are you in the process of upgrading that group? At this point, can you give us an idea of how you see Bradley Bozeman fitting in, in terms of position?"

What DeCosta Said: "I'd say [Bozeman is] in the conversation for both those two spots [left guard and center]. He's proven himself as a starter and we're excited about him. As far as where we're at, we're in the process. We have the Draft, we still have free agent possibilities – that question was asked earlier. And guys are competing. We have guys who will be fighting for those jobs. So, we'll see how all that comes together for us. I'm very confident we're going to have a great offensive line next year."

What Actually Happened: Not long after the press conference, the Ravens traded Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs. They drafted Cleveland in the third round. That could move Bozeman, who played center at Alabama, back to his natural position.

"Cleveland, along with the shift of Bozeman to center, the addition of Zeitler and the potential addition of a veteran right tackle, the offensive front should realize the intended boost the Ravens brass promised," Russell Street Report's Tony Lombardi wrote.

"One of the questions I get from fans all the time is for the wide receiver position.… You've been able to draft Pro Bowl players at every single position. What is it about the wide receiver position that you have not been able to do so? Is that something you guys even think about?"

What DeCosta Said: "We have some really good, young receivers. It's insulting to these guys when they hear that we don't have any receivers. It's quite insulting. I'm insulted by it, too, to be honest. I think we have some guys that want to show everybody what they can do. We love our team. We love our roster. We have a lot of really good, young football players who care very badly about it."

What Actually Happened: The Ravens took Bateman with their first pick in the draft. Since taking over as general manager, DeCosta has been aggressive in pursuing the position in the early rounds, and that didn't change over the weekend. He's made a wide receiver his top pick in two of his three drafts.