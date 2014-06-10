Late For Work 6/10: John Harbaugh Accidentally Video Bombs Marriage Proposal

Under new Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak's new offense, Flacco's efficiency and accuracy could improve because of the footwork, quicker throws and timing of the West Coast system.

"In the past, under offensive coordinators Cam Cameron and Jim Caldwell, Flacco was asked to look downfield more often than the rest of the quarterbacks in the league," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "While Kubiak doesn't ignore the vertical passing game, his system is more of a timing one. In West Coast offenses, quarterbacks typically take three- to five-step drops, which makes the footwork of the quarterback key to keeping the rhythm of the passing game.

During Kubiak's eight seasons in Houston, the Texans ranked third in completion percentage (64.3), only behind the New Orleans Saints (67.1) and San Diego Chargers (64.4), per Hensley. Meanwhile, Flacco's career completion percentage is 60.2 (2008-2013).

The most important first step, says Hensley, is Flacco getting down his footwork, which the quarterback feels confident about doing.

"Flacco has never been among the most accurate NFL quarterbacks," Hensley wrote. "That could change this year, as long as he avoids any misstep in the new offense."

Players To Watch This Week

This week marks the third and final session of the Ravens' voluntary organized team activities (OTAs), and CSNBaltimore.com's Bo Smolka identified five players to watch during today's open session to the media.

WR-PR Michael Campanaro

The seventh-round pick from local River Hill High School has some catching up to do after missing some time with a minor hamstring injury. Smolka is interested in seeing how Campanaro looks among a crowded group of receivers.

RB Justin Forsett

Forsett is fighting for a job as the No. 3 running back. It will be tough with Ray Rice, Bernard Pierce and fourth-round pick Lorenzo Taliaferro. With a possible Rice suspension, Forsett could make the initial 53-man roster, but he'll have to prove he deserves a spot beyond that.

DE Kapron Lewis-Moore

Lewis-Moore is back after an effective red-shirt year. He tore his ACL in the college national championship game, and now the 2013 sixth-round pick is creating some buzz and wants to see some action along the defensive line.

CB Sammy Seamster

"The Ravens still might go out and sign a veteran cornerback released elsewhere, but they pretty much rolled out the red carpet for undrafted cornerbacks by not drafting any," wrote Smolka. The undrafted rookie wants to prove he can make it in the NFL.

QB Keith Wenning

Wenning wants to prove to the Ravens that either he can supplant Tyrod Taylor as the primary backup behind Flacco, or that he is worth keeping as a third quarterback on the roster as the future backup in development. "How is his footwork?" asks Smolka. "His accuracy? And does he appear to be adjusting to the size and the speed of the NFL game?"

Quick Hits