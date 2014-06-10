Late For Work 6/10: John Harbaugh Accidentally Video Bombs Marriage Proposal

Harbaugh Accidentally Video Bombs Marriage Proposal
This will start your day off right.
As if wedding proposals don't already create enough emotions and butterflies, try adding a (famous) proposal crasher to the mix while on bended knee.
That's what happened when John Harbaugh inadvertently dropped in on an engagement that was going on just down the stairs from his office at the Under Armour Performance Center.
David Rudich is a huge Ravens and knew he wanted to propose to his girlfriend, Amy Segall, at the Ravens' practice facility, per SI's Extra Mustard. Rudich gets up from bended knee to celebrate with a hug, but Segall takes a step back after she sees something above.
She points up, and suddenly you hear Harbs' voice off camera: "Did you guys just get engaged?"
Harbaugh made what could have been a very awkward situation into an awesome moment that will only add to the couple's story forever.
"Congratulations," Harbaugh said. "Let me shake your hand."
Amy's response: "MY HAND'S ALREADY SHAKING!"
"Is this a coincidence?" she asked of Harbaugh dropping in.
Indeed it was.
The videographer confirmed that the moment wasn't a setup, and Harbaugh made the couple feel right at home.
The best part is it all ended with a group hug.
Will New Offense Improve Flacco's Accuracy?
Quarterback Joe Flacco has never topped the NFL quarterback rankings in efficiency.
Last year, he ranked 27th in the league among qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage (59.0). And statistical website Pro Football Focus has Flacco ranked as the 25th-most "accurate" QB, a metric that accounts for dropped passes, throwaways, spiked balls, batted passes and other factors.
Under new Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak's new offense, Flacco's efficiency and accuracy could improve because of the footwork, quicker throws and timing of the West Coast system.
"In the past, under offensive coordinators Cam Cameron and Jim Caldwell, Flacco was asked to look downfield more often than the rest of the quarterbacks in the league," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "While Kubiak doesn't ignore the vertical passing game, his system is more of a timing one. In West Coast offenses, quarterbacks typically take three- to five-step drops, which makes the footwork of the quarterback key to keeping the rhythm of the passing game.
During Kubiak's eight seasons in Houston, the Texans ranked third in completion percentage (64.3), only behind the New Orleans Saints (67.1) and San Diego Chargers (64.4), per Hensley. Meanwhile, Flacco's career completion percentage is 60.2 (2008-2013).
The most important first step, says Hensley, is Flacco getting down his footwork, which the quarterback feels confident about doing.
"Flacco has never been among the most accurate NFL quarterbacks," Hensley wrote. "That could change this year, as long as he avoids any misstep in the new offense."
Players To Watch This Week
This week marks the third and final session of the Ravens' voluntary organized team activities (OTAs), and CSNBaltimore.com's Bo Smolka identified five players to watch during today's open session to the media.
WR-PR Michael Campanaro
The seventh-round pick from local River Hill High School has some catching up to do after missing some time with a minor hamstring injury. Smolka is interested in seeing how Campanaro looks among a crowded group of receivers.
RB Justin Forsett
Forsett is fighting for a job as the No. 3 running back. It will be tough with Ray Rice, Bernard Pierce and fourth-round pick Lorenzo Taliaferro. With a possible Rice suspension, Forsett could make the initial 53-man roster, but he'll have to prove he deserves a spot beyond that.
DE Kapron Lewis-Moore
Lewis-Moore is back after an effective red-shirt year. He tore his ACL in the college national championship game, and now the 2013 sixth-round pick is creating some buzz and wants to see some action along the defensive line.
CB Sammy Seamster
"The Ravens still might go out and sign a veteran cornerback released elsewhere, but they pretty much rolled out the red carpet for undrafted cornerbacks by not drafting any," wrote Smolka. The undrafted rookie wants to prove he can make it in the NFL.
QB Keith Wenning
Wenning wants to prove to the Ravens that either he can supplant Tyrod Taylor as the primary backup behind Flacco, or that he is worth keeping as a third quarterback on the roster as the future backup in development. "How is his footwork?" asks Smolka. "His accuracy? And does he appear to be adjusting to the size and the speed of the NFL game?"
Quick Hits
- The Ravens are joining other local organizations and business in helping renovate 18 Baltimore firehouse kitchens. The Ravens are specifically helping with Engine 14, Baltimore's oldest and often busiest firehouse, which used to house horses that pulled the fire carriages. [The Baltimore Sun]
- @89SteveSmith: Good to hear hard work isn't frowned upon #ravennation. … OTAs: Steve Smith Sr. has brought intensity to practice. [Twitter]
- @334Upshaw41: 1st camp! Just the beginning! Come out and lets have a great time! [Twitter]
- The AFC North rival Cleveland Browns declined an invitation from HBO to be the team featured on "Hard Knocks." That means no Johnny Manziel to pick apart, as fans and media like to do, or an inside look at the battle between Manziel and Brian Hoyer to see who will get the starting spot and face the Ravens next season. Teams can only turn down "Hard Knocks" if they have done the show within the last 10 years, if they have a new head coach, or if they have made the playoffs in either of the last two seasons. Mike Pettine confirmed they declined because this is his first year as the head coach. [The Cleveland Plain-Dealer]
- Timmy Jernigan has the unique opportunity to become the first full-time starter on the defensive line as a rookie since Haloti Ngata. [ESPN]
- Tight end Dennis Pitta is hoping for a big year now that his hip is 100 percent healthy, and if you ask some of the most prominent writers in Baltimore, he is in prime position to do it. In the video below, CSN asked John Eisenberg, Jeff Zrebiec, Aaron Wilson, Matt Zenitz and Luke Jones for their take on Pitta's 2014 season. [CSN Baltimore]