Late for Work 6/17: Lamar Jackson Has a Message for Defenses 

While fans and pundits believe some teams have provided the blueprint to stopping Jackson, there's plenty of work being done on the Ravens' side to combat it.

Jackson's private quarterback coach Joshua Harris has seen the improvements.

"The great thing about Lamar is he's a hard worker, he's humble and he's taken constructive criticism," Harris told 105.7 the Fan, via Sports Illustrated. "He's coachable. He's listening to what I'm saying. He's practicing that and the good thing is he can see the results. So, now it's just him trying to perfect it.

"The biggest thing is 'let's keep improving, let's see what defenses try to throw at you in your offense, and now let's be ready to combat that and just continue to evolve our game.' Just become a better mental quarterback and understand what defenses are doing."

For Jackson, he's comfortable letting his play do the talking.

"We're gonna have to see when the season comes," Jackson told The Undefeated's Aaron Dodson. "There's no point in talking about it. I'll just go out and show it on the field."

How the Ravens Can Reach the 'Next Level'

Since he arrived in Baltimore, Jackson has made it clear his goal is to win a Super Bowl, but that ended prematurely with an upset loss to the Tennessee Titans last season.

NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" crew discussed what the Ravens need to do to reach the next level.

"I think the Ravens could yet again be the best team in the regular season," Peter Schrager said. "The question is, what happens come January on those fourth-and-1's?