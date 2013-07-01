Late For Work 7/1: Breaking Down Joe Flacco's Cannon

Best Defense Against Super Bowl Hangover

It's a stat that Ravens fans will grow accustomed to hearing.

It's been nine years since a Super Bowl champion repeated and eight years since a reigning champ even won a playoff game the following season.

But the Ravens have taken a different approach than most teams, and it could alleviate the dreaded (and perhaps overblown) Super Bowl hangover.

According to The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, 36 of the 90 players on the Ravens' roster were not with the team when it began its Super Bowl run last January, "an unprecedented roster turnover for a defending champion."

With training camp just about a month away, the Ravens could have as many as nine new starters, including three or four rookies.

So will a totally different team mean the Ravens will break the Super Bowl trend?

"The many new faces of the organization are treating this coming season with the Ravens as a new beginning, which should only help in the team's quest to avoid the same fate of so many recent reigning Super Bowl champions," Zrebiec wrote.

More Difficult To Replace: Ray Lewis Or Ed Reed?

The two defensive faces of the Ravens franchise – Ray Lewis and Ed Reed – are gone.

So which one is more difficult to replace?

Former New York Giants lineman Shawn O'Hara and analyst Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network debated the question as part of their 32 teams in 32 days segment.

O'Hara picked Reed:

"He hasn't missed a game in two years," he said. "When I think about Ed Reed I think about big plays. He always seemed to come up with a crucial interception. … This guy is a playmaker. I don't know how they replace him."

Baldinger took Lewis:

"I don't think you can replace Ray Lewis," he said. "It's not about numbers or stats, because Ray has all those. But from 1996 on, until last year's Super Bowl, there was one voice in that locker room in Baltimore. It didn't matter who the owner was, who the coaches were and the players that came and went, Ray Lewis was the leader of that football team. They don't have that voice anymore. I think he's the greatest leader that team has ever had or ever will have."

What do you think?

Ravens' Can't-Lose Player

Speaking of guys who that are difficult to replace…

ESPN's bloggers picked one player from every team around the league that they deemed "can't-lose" players.

For the Ravens, Jamison Hensley voted for wide receiver .

"The Ravens can't afford to lose Smith to an injury, especially with Anquan Boldin gone," Hensley says. "Over the past two seasons, Smith has averaged 17.1 yards per reception and scored 15 touchdowns. The group of receivers who would replace him -- Tandon Doss, David Reed, Deonte Thompson and Tommy Streeter -- have 21 career receptions combined.

"Baltimore would go from a proven playmaker to a big question mark. The Ravens don't have to rely heavily on their wide receivers with tight ends Dennis Pitta and Ed Dickson along with running back Ray Rice. And Jacoby Jones can stretch the field like Smith. But the Ravens don't have a reliable and consistent presence outside without Smith."

Hensley said other areas where depth is a concern are the offensive line and safety.

Quick Hits